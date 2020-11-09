Ulysses to slightly intensify, accelerate over West Philippine Sea

MANILA, Philippines — Coming in after Tonyo and Rolly, Tropical Depression "Ulysses" continues to slightly intensify and accelerate over the West Philippine Sea, weather forecasters said Monday.

In its latest bulletin, state weather bureau PAGASA said that Ulysses was moving northwest at 40 kph and packing maximum sustained winds of 55 kph near the center and gustiness of up to 70 kph.

PAGASA also estimated the center of Ulysses to be 635 km east northeast of Surigao City, Surigao del Norte or 605 km east of Borongan City, Eastern Samar.

For now, the bureau said, Ulysses is not directly causing any severe weather conditions, but "the Tail-End of a Cold Front will bring moderate to heavy rains with at times intense rains over Cagayan including Babuyan Islands, Isabela, and Aurora. Flooding and rain-induced landslides may occur in highly to very highly susceptible areas during heavy or prolonged rainfall."

No tropical cyclone wind signals have been hoisted for the time being, though PAGASA said that Signal No. 1 may be raised over some localities in Bicol Region or Eastern Visayas as early as Monday night or early Tuesday in anticipation of the onset of strong breeze to near gale conditions.

"Ulysses is forecast to further intensify and is likely to reach tropical storm category within 24 hours. It may reach yphoon category on Wednesday prior to landfall," Pagasa said.

Forecast positions

Tuesday morning: 475 km East of Virac, Catanduanes

Wednesday morning: 330 km East of Daet, Camarines Norte

Thursday morning: In the vicinity of Calamba, Laguna

Friday morning: 420 km West of Subic, Zambales

Saturday morning: 875 km Central Luzon (Outside Philippine area of responsibility)

— Franco Luna