'Tonyo' leaves PAR; 'Ulysses' heads to Bicol region
Tonyo was last seen 710 kilometers west of Calapan City, Oriental Mindoro. Meanwhile, Ulysses was located 800 km east of Surigao City, Surigao del Norte.
'Tonyo' leaves PAR; 'Ulysses' heads to Bicol region
(Philstar.com) - November 9, 2020 - 9:05am

MANILA, Philippines — Tropical Storm Tonyo left the country’s territory early Monday as Tropical Depression Ulysses made its way to the Bicol region, where relief operations are still ongoing.

Tonyo (international name: Etau) left the Philippine Area of Responsibility at 4 a.m., hours after intensifying into a tropical storm. It was last seen 710 kilometers west of Calapan City, Oriental Mindoro, over the West Philippine Sea, packing peak winds of 65 kph and gusts of up to 80 kph.

It is heading toward the southern portion of Vietnam, where it is expected to make landfall Tuesday morning or afternoon.

Although Tonyo is now outside PAR, it is still expected to dump moderate to heavy rains over Kalayaan Islands. The outer region of its circulation will also bring occasional gusty condition over Kalayaan Islands.

Heavy rains

The prevailing easterlies enhanced by Tonyo and Ulysses will also bring heavy rains over Babuyan Islands, mainland Cagayan, Cordillera Administrative Region, Ilocos Norte, Aurora and the northern portion of Quezon including Polillo Islands. Meanwhile, light to moderate with at times heavy rains will affect Metro Manila, Bicol region, Eastern Visayas and the rest of Ilocos region, Central Luzon and Calabarzon.

Residents of Batanes, Babuyan Islands, Ilocos Norte, Apayao and the northern portion of mainland Cagayan will experience strong to gale-force winds due to the northeast monsoon (amihan) enhanced by Tonyo.

21st tropical cyclone

Meanwhile, Ulysses, the country’s 21st tropical cyclone this year, was located 800 km east of Surigao City, Surigao del Norte with maximum sustained winds of 45 kph and gusts of up to 55 kph.

PAGASA said in its late Sunday bulletin that Ulysses will move northwestward until Tuesday morning. Then, it is expected to turn westward and head toward the Bicol region, which was recently hit by Typhoon Quinta and Super Typhoon Rolly.

“A landfall over the Bicol region area on Wednesday is likely at this time,” it said.

It may intensify and reach tropical storm category within 24 to 36 hours and then reach typhoon category ahead of the landfall.

For now, Ulysses is not directly causing severe weather over any portion of the country. Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 1 may be hoisted over some areas in Bicol region or Eastern Visayas as early as Monday evening or Tuesday morning.  — Gaea Katreena Cabico

