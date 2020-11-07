#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Makabayan calls for realignment of P19 billion anti-insurgency fund
ACT Teachers party-list Rep. France Castro and Kabataan party-list Rep. Sarah Elago called for the realignment of the budget of the anti-insurgency body to the education sector.
ACT Teachers Party-list/Release
Makabayan calls for realignment of P19 billion anti-insurgency fund
Edu Punay (The Philippine Star) - November 7, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Members of the Makabayan bloc in the House of Representatives are pushing for the removal of the P19.1-billion proposed budget of the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (NTF-ELCAC) for next year.

ACT Teachers party-list Rep. France Castro and Kabataan party-list Rep. Sarah Elago called for the realignment of the budget of the anti-insurgency body to the education sector.

“If we rechannel just half or one-third of the P19.1 billion for NTF-ELCAC, P6.3 billion to P9.5 billion will go a long way in the production of self-learning modules (SLMs),” said Castro.

She and Elago argued that the funds should be used for basic services, particularly in the education sector, instead of exercising “relentless red-tagging” of militant groups and celebrities supporting various advocacies.

“Instead of lies, fake news, relentless red-tagging and policies and activities that terrorize the people into silence, the people’s taxes will be spent for the dire needs of teachers and students in the blended mode of learning,” added Castro.

The assistant minority leader said realigning NTF-ELCAC’s budget would ease the pain of schools and teachers “so that they will not be left to their own devices and spend for these expenses out of their own pockets.”

“The country was devastated by the past typhoons, most especially those located in the hardest-hit areas where learning modules are soaked, damaged and torn into pieces. More storms and disasters are sure to come and DepEd and the Duterte government must never adopt the thinking that schools and teachers should take the ‘initiative’ in dealing with these,” she argued.

Castro further proposed that the remaining funds “should go to the medical and socio-economic needs of the people, including those in disaster-prone areas.”

Elago agreed with the proposal, adding that a portion of the fund could be used to boost government’s pandemic response programs.

“The P19 billion of NTF-ELCAC should instead be given to hospitals, medical services and also for gadgets and aids to students and teachers,” Elago said.

“These programs should be prioritized instead of putting funds to NTF-ELCAC that has done nothing but red tag and accuse progressive groups critical of the government of being communists,” she added. — Paolo Romero                                                         

NTC
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Duterte 'surprised' at poll results that Philippines is among world's safest countries
By Christian Deiparine | 1 day ago
President Rodrigo Duterte on Thursday evening said he was elated to learn that the Philippines had placed among the top 50...
Headlines
fbfb
COVID-19 cases in Philippines exceed 390,000
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 10 hours ago
The DOH reported 2,092 additional cases, pushing the cumulative tally to 391,809.
Headlines
fbfb
LPA enters Philippine jurisdiction, may develop into tropical depression in 36 hours
8 hours ago
A low pressure area has entered the Philippine area of responsibility and may develop into a tropical depression in 36 h...
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte names officials he says have been dismissed for corruption
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 14 hours ago
President Rodrigo Duterte on Thursday night bared the names of customs officials and personnel who have either been dismissed...
Headlines
fbfb
DOST: Laguna VCO study as supplement for COVID-19 treatment ends
8 hours ago
The VCO clinical trial at Sta. Rosa Community Hospital in Laguna, which involved suspect and probable cases, has wrapped up...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
‘Disaster development for better coordination during calamity
By Romina Cabrera | 2 hours ago
The proposed Department of Disaster Resilience could address current issues on coordination between national agencies during...
Headlines
fbfb
AFP, Facebook team up vs terror
By Romina Cabrera | 2 hours ago
The Armed Forces of the Philippines expressed yesterday its resolve to exert “all-out effort” in combating terrorist...
Headlines
fbfb
Gordon, Red Cross: We’re not mukhang pera
By Paolo Romero | 2 hours ago
Sen. Richard Gordon yesterday said he was not offended nor did the humanitarian organization Philippine Red Cross feel alluded...
Headlines
fbfb
More manufacturers to put off Noche Buena price hikes
By Louella Desiderio | 2 hours ago
More manufacturers have agreed to put off price hikes for Noche Buena products, the Department of Trade and Industry re...
Headlines
fbfb
Siony exits; Tonyo brewing
By Romina Cabrera | 2 hours ago
Another low-pressure area east of Mindanao entered the Philippine area of responsibility yesterday even as severe Tropical...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with