#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Colder weather ahead as amihan season begins
This undated photo shows gloomy weather over Manila.
The STAR/Krizjohn Rosales, File photo
Colder weather ahead as amihan season begins
(Philstar.com) - November 6, 2020 - 6:14pm

MANILA, Philippines — Colder days are upon us as the northeast monsoon, locally known as amihan, has begun blowing its cold, dry air over the country, PAGASA said.

PAGASA administrator Vicente Malano said Friday in a statement that they have observed strong to gale-force northeasterly winds prevailing over northern Luzon in the past several days, while surface air temperature in the same region has gradually cooled down.

“These meteorological conditions indicate the onset of northeast monsoon (amihan) season in the country,” Malano said.

But the state weather bureau warned that with the ongoing La Niña phenomenon, which brings wetter weather than usual, Amihan season may be enhanced and trigger floods and landslides in susceptible areas.

“Therefore, all concerned government agencies and the public are advised to take precautionary measures to mitigate the potential impacts of these events,” Malano said.

AMIHAN WEATHER
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Duterte 'surprised' at poll results that Philippines is among world's safest countries
By Christian Deiparine | 19 hours ago
President Rodrigo Duterte on Thursday evening said he was elated to learn that the Philippines had placed among the top 50...
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte names officials he says have been dismissed for corruption
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 8 hours ago
President Rodrigo Duterte on Thursday night bared the names of customs officials and personnel who have either been dismissed...
Headlines
fbfb
Gordon denies Philippine Red Cross is ‘greedy’
7 hours ago
Senator Richard “Dick” Gordon denied that the Philippine Red Cross, which he chairs, is “greedy,”...
Headlines
fbfb
Pangilinan seeks probe into Manila Bay dolomite beach project
7 hours ago
“There are so many other things the country should spend money on, not the white beach project in Manila Bay. COVID...
Headlines
fbfb
Is Biden leadership good for Philippines?
By Janvic Mateo | 19 hours ago
It might be a challenge to develop a good relationship between President Duterte and former United States vice president Joe...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
DOST: Laguna VCO study as supplement for COVID-19 treatment ends
1 hour ago
The VCO clinical trial at Sta. Rosa Community Hospital in Laguna, which involved suspect and probable cases, has wrapped up...
Headlines
fbfb
LPA enters Philippine jurisdiction, may develop into tropical depression in 36 hours
2 hours ago
A low pressure area has entered the Philippine area of responsibility and may develop into a tropical depression in 36 h...
Headlines
fbfb
COVID-19 cases in Philippines exceed 390,000
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 3 hours ago
The DOH reported 2,092 additional cases, pushing the cumulative tally to 391,809.
Headlines
fbfb
Hontiveros calls on DFA to compel Gulf Livestock 1 owner to expedite retrieval, recovery ops
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 4 hours ago
“Gulf Navigation Holding must be held accountable for the sinking of their ship. The [ship] already had problems but...
Headlines
fbfb
Galvez-led COVID-19 vaccine cluster replaces DOH-led task group
4 hours ago
The IATF abolished the task group created on October 26 to facilitate the deployment of coronavirus vaccines to the target...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with