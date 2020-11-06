Colder weather ahead as amihan season begins

MANILA, Philippines — Colder days are upon us as the northeast monsoon, locally known as amihan, has begun blowing its cold, dry air over the country, PAGASA said.

PAGASA administrator Vicente Malano said Friday in a statement that they have observed strong to gale-force northeasterly winds prevailing over northern Luzon in the past several days, while surface air temperature in the same region has gradually cooled down.

“These meteorological conditions indicate the onset of northeast monsoon (amihan) season in the country,” Malano said.

But the state weather bureau warned that with the ongoing La Niña phenomenon, which brings wetter weather than usual, Amihan season may be enhanced and trigger floods and landslides in susceptible areas.

“Therefore, all concerned government agencies and the public are advised to take precautionary measures to mitigate the potential impacts of these events,” Malano said.