LPA enters Philippine jurisdiction, may develop into tropical depression in 36 hours

MANILA, Philippines — A low pressure area has entered the Philippine area of responsibility and may develop into a tropical depression in 36 hours, PAGASA said in its 5 p.m. bulletin issued today.

The weather disturbance, which would be named “Tonyo” once it intensifies into a tropical depression, was last spotted 955 kilometers east of Visayas.

It is forecast to move generally west-northwestward or northwestward towards eastern Visayas and may likely reach the area Saturday afternoon.

The state weather bureau said the trough of the low pressure area will bring scattered light to moderate with at times heavy rains over Mindanao, eastern and central Visayas and Bicol region.

Meanwhile, Batanes remains to be the only area with a storm signal warning hoisted over as Severe Tropical Storm Siony (international name: Atsani) moves away from land and into the sea off the southern coast of Taiwan.

"Siony" is forecast to maintain its strength as it exits the Philippine area of responsibility by this evening, but is expected to weaken due to a surge of the northeasterlies over the West Philippine Sea.