#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Gordon denies Philippine Red Cross is ‘greedy’
(Philstar.com) - November 6, 2020 - 12:17pm

MANILA, Philippines — Sen. Richard “Dick” Gordon denied Friday that the Philippine Red Cross, which he chairs, is “greedy,” after President Rodrigo Duterte remarked that the humanitarian organization is hungry for money.

“We’re not greedy. All I’m saying is let’s be careful with our words because we were able to help. We weren’t the ones who incurred debt. They did, we tested, shouldn’t they pay up?” Gordon said in Filipino over Teleradyo.

But Gordon also believes that Duterte was not pertaining to the PRC when he said, “Mukhang pera (greedy)” during a televised Cabinet briefing on the new coronavirus,

“Maybe he was pertaining to those who took advantage when we were not testing,” Gordon said in Filipino. “I’m giving him the benefit of the doubt, out of respect for the president.”

Duterte said “mukhang pera” after being briefed by Health Secretary Francsico Duque on how the country’s testing capacity dipped following the PRC’s decision to halt coronavirus screenings chargeable to the Philippine Health Insurance Corp. as the state health insurer failed to pay around a billion pesos in testing fees.

“But the PRC has been paid and they’ve reopened so they’re continuing to examine swab specimens,” Duque told Duterte in Filipino, to which the president replied, “Mukhang pera.”

PhilHealth has so far paid P600 million to the PRC, with Gordon saying that the state health insurer still has to settle a balance of P372 million.

The country’s testing capacity slumped to a three-month low after the PRC’s testing halt — reflecting a dearth of public investment in coronavirus screening facilities.

Aside from the PRC, another private institution — pharmaceutical firm Detoxicare Philippines Inc. — leads testing efforts. The government-run Research Institute for Tropical Medicine follows the PRC and Detoxicare in terms of the most number of people tested for coronavirus. — Xave Gregorio

DICK GORDON PHILHEALTH PHILIPPINE RED CROSS RODRIGO DUTERTE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Duterte 'surprised' at poll results that Philippines is among world's safest countries
By Christian Deiparine | 13 hours ago
President Rodrigo Duterte on Thursday evening said he was elated to learn that the Philippines had placed among the top 50...
Headlines
fbfb
Is Biden leadership good for Philippines?
By Janvic Mateo | 13 hours ago
It might be a challenge to develop a good relationship between President Duterte and former United States vice president Joe...
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte says 'ghost' projects rampant in DPWH
By Christian Deiparine | 13 hours ago
President Rodrigo Duterte on Thursday said "ghost" projects are common inside the public works department which are being...
Headlines
fbfb
'Challenging times' ahead for Duterte admin if Biden wins in US polls — analyst
By Christian Deiparine | 2 days ago
A political analyst on Tuesday said a win for US presidential candidate Joe Biden could spell "challenging times" for the...
Headlines
fbfb
LIVE updates: Severe Tropical Storm Siony
By PhilstarLIVE | 6 hours ago
Follow this page for updates on "Siony."
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
Duterte names officials he says have been dismissed for corruption
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 2 hours ago
President Rodrigo Duterte on Thursday night bared the names of customs officials and personnel who have either been dismissed...
Headlines
fbfb
'Siony' crosses Itbayat; Signal No. 2 still up over Batanes, Babuyan Islands
4 hours ago
Siony passed over Misanga Island in Itbayat at around 7:50 a.m, weather forecasters said. 
Headlines
fbfb
DOLE monitoring establishments online
By Mayen Jaymalin | 13 hours ago
To ensure compliance with health protocols and labor laws, the Department of Labor and Employment continues to monitor online...
Headlines
fbfb
Holidays may bring uptick in COVID-19 cases – experts
By Janvic Mateo | 13 hours ago
An expert from the University of the Philippines warned against a possible resurgence of coronavirus cases during the Christmas...
Headlines
fbfb
DOJ starts receiving complaints vs corrupt government agencies
By Robertzon Ramirez | 13 hours ago
The Department of Justice (DOJ) yesterday started accepting complaints against government agencies allegedly involved in corrupt...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with