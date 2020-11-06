#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Pangilinan seeks probe into Manila Bay dolomite beach project
(Philstar.com) - November 6, 2020 - 12:22pm

MANILA, Philippines — A senator is urging an investigation, in aid of legislation, into the possible environmental and health hazards of the Manila Bay nourishment project, which he also called wasteful and unnecessary. 

Covering a small portion of the Manila Baywalk with crushed dolomite forms part of a "beach nourishment" project which cost taxpayers P389 million and has been criticized by marine scientists as a costly and temporary effort.

“There are so many other things the country should spend money on, not the white beach project in Manila Bay. COVID cases have exceeded 380,000, many strong typhoons have passed, but they are still insisting that the project is [justified],” Sen. Francis Pangilinan said in Filipino. 

"This project is wasteful and unnecessary," he added, arguing that the funds used for the project could have been used to supplement the health sector's pandemic response or distance learning gadgets and materials for teahers and students. "It could have also served as cash aid for the millions of Filipinos who lost their jobs during the pandemic," he said in Filipino. 

Pangilinan filed Senate Resolution 565 to raise concerns over the sustainability, legality and possible environmental and public health hazards of the controversial project. The resolution also calls on the Senate to probe the possible liability of public officials, specifically for violating the following laws: 

  • Local Government Code
  • Philippine Fisheries Code
  • Wildlife Conservation Act
  • Environmental Impact Assessment System
  • Code of Conduct and Ethical Standards for Public Officials and Employees
  • Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act.

The Department of Environment and Natural Resources previously said that the crushed dolomite does not pose any health risks, according to tests by attached agencies Environmental Management Bureau and Mines and Geosciences Bureau.

RELATED: DOH: Crushed dolomite on Manila Bay bigger than dust, won't pose health risks

"The problem is not only in Manila Bay but also in the mining of dolomites in Alcoy, Cebu which may have damaged coral reefs and casused the loss of habitat of some endangered species. In short, it brought more problems instead of a solution," Pangilinan emphasized in Filipino. 

The senator also pointed out that rising waves in the area have started to wash away P28-million-worth of crushed dolomite. 

"There are also concerns that the strong typhoons that barrel the country every year will wash away the proposed white beach, especially following back-to-back Typhoon Quinta and Super Typhoon Rolly," he said. 

Over a decade ago, the Supreme Court, through a mandamus, directed government agencies to “clean up, rehabilitate and preserve Manila Bay, and restore and maintain its waters.”

— Bella Perez-Rubio with a report from Gaea Katreena Cabico

DENR MANILA BAY SENATE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Duterte 'surprised' at poll results that Philippines is among world's safest countries
By Christian Deiparine | 13 hours ago
President Rodrigo Duterte on Thursday evening said he was elated to learn that the Philippines had placed among the top 50...
Headlines
fbfb
Is Biden leadership good for Philippines?
By Janvic Mateo | 13 hours ago
It might be a challenge to develop a good relationship between President Duterte and former United States vice president Joe...
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte says 'ghost' projects rampant in DPWH
By Christian Deiparine | 13 hours ago
President Rodrigo Duterte on Thursday said "ghost" projects are common inside the public works department which are being...
Headlines
fbfb
'Challenging times' ahead for Duterte admin if Biden wins in US polls — analyst
By Christian Deiparine | 2 days ago
A political analyst on Tuesday said a win for US presidential candidate Joe Biden could spell "challenging times" for the...
Headlines
fbfb
LIVE updates: Severe Tropical Storm Siony
By PhilstarLIVE | 6 hours ago
Follow this page for updates on "Siony."
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
Duterte names officials he says have been dismissed for corruption
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 2 hours ago
President Rodrigo Duterte on Thursday night bared the names of customs officials and personnel who have either been dismissed...
Headlines
fbfb
'Siony' crosses Itbayat; Signal No. 2 still up over Batanes, Babuyan Islands
4 hours ago
Siony passed over Misanga Island in Itbayat at around 7:50 a.m, weather forecasters said. 
Headlines
fbfb
DOLE monitoring establishments online
By Mayen Jaymalin | 13 hours ago
To ensure compliance with health protocols and labor laws, the Department of Labor and Employment continues to monitor online...
Headlines
fbfb
Holidays may bring uptick in COVID-19 cases – experts
By Janvic Mateo | 13 hours ago
An expert from the University of the Philippines warned against a possible resurgence of coronavirus cases during the Christmas...
Headlines
fbfb
DOJ starts receiving complaints vs corrupt government agencies
By Robertzon Ramirez | 13 hours ago
The Department of Justice (DOJ) yesterday started accepting complaints against government agencies allegedly involved in corrupt...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with