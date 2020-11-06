Duterte names officials he says have been dismissed for corruption

MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte on Thursday night bared the names of customs officials and personnel who have either been dismissed or suspended as part of what the chief executive has characterized as an effort to purge the entire government of corruption.

The government has intensified its campaign against corruption in its ranks, with Duterte designating Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra to head a 'mega task force' to look into graft allegations in the bureaucracy.

"Now, let me — allow me a few minutes to do what I have promised to people that every meeting here in our talks with the public...I will read the persons who are now under quasi judicial or judicial scrutiny," Duterte said partially in Filipino during his weekly televised address.

The chief executive named 21 Bureau of Customs officials and personnel who have either been dismissed, suspended, or are under probe at the Office of the Ombudsman.

Here is a full list of BOC employees dismissed from service according to Duterte:

Lomontod C. Macabando – grave misconduct, fired by the Ombudsman

Engr. Ramon Hernandez - gross neglect of duty, grave misconduct, dismissed by the Ombudsman

Raymond Cabigon – gross neglect of duty, conduct prejudicial to the best interest of the service, dismissed by the Ombudsman

Gil Senen E. Gamil – gross misconduct of duty, grave misconduct, dishonesty, dismissed from the service.

Vincent “Butch” Gamboa – grave misconduct, dismissed by the Ombudsman

Atty. Lyceo Martinez – gross misconduct, gross neglect of duty, grave misconduct, conduct prejudicial to the best interest of the service, fired by the Ombudsman

Filomeno Salazar – gross neglect of duty, grave misconduct, conduct prejudicial to the best interest of the service, dismissed by the Ombudsman

Vicente Torres – gross neglect of duty, grave misconduct, conduct prejudicial to the best interest of the service, dismissed by the Ombudsman

Renly Tiñana – grave misconduct, conduct grossly prejudicial to the service, fired by the Ombudsman

Jaybee Raul U. Cometa – gross misconduct of duty, conduct prejudicial to the best interest of the service, fired or being investigated by the Ombudsman

Agnes Fabian, Bureau of Customs, with affirmed decision from finance department – dishonesty, dismissed from the service

Allan Pagkalinawan – grave misconduct, conduct prejudicial to the best interest of the service, the decision by the Customs was affirmed by the Secretary of Finance

Ramon Anquilan - grave misconduct at the BOC, dismissed from the service

Meanwhile, the following individuals have either been dismissed or are still being investigated, according to Duterte:

Aristotle Tumala – grave misconduct

Geniefelle Lagmay – grave misconduct, investigated by the BOC, Ombudsman

Tomas Alcid – grave misconduct, Ombudsman.

Fahad Al-Rashid Lucman – serious dishonesty, falsification of documents, either pending at the Civil Service Commission or already dismissed

Dante Baleva – grave misconduct, conduct prejudicial to the best interest of the service

Dolores Domingo – investigated by the Ombudsman

Meanwhile, the these two officials, the president said, are facing charges at the customs bureau:

Ma. Rosario Acosta – neglect of duty, still with the adjudicating body at the Bureau of Customs

Noel Carandang – gross neglect of duty with the Bureau of Customs

Duterte also named two PhilHealth officials who are on preventive suspension for grave misconduct, serious dishonesty, and conduct prejudicial to the best interest of the service. Both officials are also being investigated by the Office of the Ombudmsan, he said. They are Jovita Aragona and Calixto Gabuya Jr.

Preventive suspension is meant to keep an official under investigation from interfering with that probe.

"We can expect shortly the decision on these cases," the chief executive promised.

A Department of Justice-led task force against corruption is currently investigating government-wide corruption, with a focus on the BOC, the Bureau of Internal Revenue, the Department of Public Works and Highways, the Bureau of Immigration, and the Land Registration Authority.

The president's campaign against corruption, however, has been met with skepticism as some question his reluctance to fire big-name appointees such as public works secretary Mark Villar and Health Secretary Francisco Duque III.

Duterte's failure to disclose his wealth to the public in the last two years has also drawn flak. Malacañang's latest attempt to ward off questions regarding the disclosure of the president's Statement of Assets Liabilities and Net Worth involved the invoking of Typhoon Rolly, the effects of which in now fall under the Ombudsman's purview.

Chief graft buster Samuel Marties recently restricted access to public officials' SALNs, a move his predecesor has flagged as running contrary to his mandate.