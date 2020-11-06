Siony to intensify into typhoon near Batanes

MANILA, Philippines — Tropical Storm Siony is expected to intensify into a typhoon as it passes over Batanes and the Babuyan Islands today, according to the weather bureau.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said that Siony (international name Atsani) will make landfall or pass near these islands this morning, bringing moderate to heavy rains as it continues to move westward.

The storm was spotted at around 340 kilometers east of Basco yesterday at 4 p.m., carrying maximum sustained winds of 100 kilometers per hour near the center and gustiness of up to 125 kph.

It is expected to leave the Philippine area of responsibility on Friday night and weaken over the West Philippine Sea.

Tropical cyclone wind signals No. 2 and No. 1 are expected to be raised over Batanes, Babuyan Islands, northern portion of Ilocos Norte, and the northern and eastern coastal areas of mainland Cagayan.

TCWS No. 3 will be the highest signal to be raised during Siony’s passage.

The trough of Siony and the intertropical convergence zone will bring light to moderate and at times heavy rains over Central Luzon, Calabarzon, Mimaropa, Bicol region, Visayas, and Mindanao.

PAGASA warned that flooding and landslides may occur during heavy or prolonged rainfall, especially in high-hazard areas.

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said that it has made ample preparations for Siony, including possible preemptive evacuations.

It advised the public to take precautionary measures and follow the advice of authorities during Siony’s passage.

With physical restrictions in place due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Commission on Human Rights (CHR) urged the government to identify more evacuation centers to limit risks of transmission among Filipinos displaced by disasters.

The CHR Center for Crisis, Conflict and Humanitarian Protection on Thursday said responders including the government should take into consideration the risks posed by the pandemic when assisting displaced families.

“Evacuation sites are oftentimes cramped, without considerable space for social distancing. Access to water, which is vital in maintenance of good hygiene, is usually an issue,” said the CHR center.

“Hygiene kits and supplies are also usually not included in the relief items that are distributed to internally displaced persons,” it added.

Thousands of families had to be relocated to evacuation centers after Super Typhoon Rolly left large-scale damage to lives and properties in many areas, particularly in provinces in Bicol.

The commission noted that the destruction posed by the typhoon presented a greater challenge as the country continues to be in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

It urged government agencies to identify more evacuation shelters to keep the number of families limited per site.

“Provision of hygiene kits and supplies must be prioritized, along with the distribution of other relief items,” said the commission.

“Rapid identification of possible COVID-19 cases in evacuation centers must also be conducted. Local government units must also designate isolation facilities to separate suspected COVID-19 cases and provide ample medical support to said cases,” it added.

The CHR emphasized the importance of support and intervention of the national and local governments in the swift and urgent delivery of services for displaced families.

Meanwhile, an official of the Department of Education said at least 770 schools sustained damage due to Rolly, while another 660 are being used as evacuation centers.

In an interview with radio station dzBB, Education Undersecretary Nepomuceno Malaluan said most of these schools are located in Bicol region, where the typhoon first made landfall last Sunday.

He said the agency has quick response funds for cleanup and minor repairs, while those requiring major repairs or reconstruction would need assessment for submission of budgetary requirements. – Janvic Mateo, Ric Sapnu