#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
NTC paints rosier picture of internet connectivity in Philippines at House hearing
This undated photo shows the façade of the National Telecommunications Commission headquarters in Quezon City.
The STAR/File
NTC paints rosier picture of internet connectivity in Philippines at House hearing
Xave Gregorio (Philstar.com) - November 5, 2020 - 5:34pm

MANILA, Philippines — The National Telecommunications Commission painted a much rosier picture of internet connectivity in the country at a House hearing on Thursday on the issue, saying that download speeds increased by as much as 229.7% since 2016.

NTC Commissioner Gamaliel Cordoba presented data from the Ookla Speedtest Global Index showing that download speeds on fixed broadband increased from 7.91 megabytes per second (mbps) in July 2016 to 26.08 mbps September of this year.

Citing the same data, Cordoba said download speeds on mobile connections increased from 7.44 mbps in July 2016 to 16.89 mbps in September 2020, representing a 127.06% increase.

What Cordoba failed to mention, however, is that the Philippines significantly lags behind the global average.

According to the same speedtest index, the global average of download speeds on fixed broadband connections is 85.73 mbps, while the global average of download speeds on mobile connections is 35.96 mbps.

This means that the Philippines is behind the global average in terms of fixed broadband connections by 59.65 mbps, while it lags behind by 19.07 mbps from the global average of mobile connections.

The Philippines also ranks eighth out of nine Southeast Asian countries in the speedtest index in terms of mobile connections, besting only Indonesia. Meanwhile, it ranked fifth among nine Southeast Asian countries in terms of fixed broadband connections.

The rosier picture painted by Cordoba did not escape Rep. Stella Quimbo (Marikina) who grilled him over the metrics that they use to gauge internet speed and affordability.

“Let’s reassess our performance indicators. You are the regulator of telcos so if you’re watching the wrong thing, we have a big problem there,” Quimbo said in Filipino.

HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES NATIONAL TELECOMMUNICATIONS COMMISSION
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
'Challenging times' ahead for Duterte admin if Biden wins in US polls — analyst
By Christian Deiparine | 1 day ago
A political analyst on Tuesday said a win for US presidential candidate Joe Biden could spell "challenging times" for the...
Headlines
fbfb
4 in 5 Filipinos say quality of life got worse in past year – SWS
8 hours ago
SWS said the September 2020 score was among the worst trends in survey history, having recorded -78 in May and -72 in July...
Headlines
fbfb
Makabayan bloc not doing anything illegal in Congress, Esperon admits
By Xave Gregorio | 7 hours ago
National Security Adviser Hermogenes Esperon conceded Thursday that the leftist Makabayan bloc is not doing anything illegal...
Headlines
fbfb
86 Immigration personnel tagged in NBI's 2nd 'pastillas' scheme complaint
5 hours ago
The National Bureau of Investigation filed on Thursday the second batch of graft complaints against officials and personnel...
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte may again suspend VFA abrogation
By Christina Mendez | 19 hours ago
President Duterte may opt to call for a second suspension of the abrogation process for the Visiting Forces Agreement with...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
With two high-profile tasks, Guevarra assures DOJ has enough lawyers
By Kristine Joy Patag | 1 hour ago
The Department of Justice is currently handling two high-profile investigations for the Duterte government, but Secretary...
Headlines
fbfb
China bars entry of non-Chinese visitors from Philippines over COVID-19 concern
2 hours ago
“The suspension is a temporary response necessitated by the current situation of COVID-19,” the Chinese Embassy...
Headlines
fbfb
'Siony' continues to move toward Luzon Strait — PAGASA
3 hours ago
"After leaving the Philippine Area of Responsibility on Friday afternoon or evening, this tropical cyclone is forecast to...
Headlines
fbfb
Claiming lack of evidence, De Lima again seeks junking of disobedience to summons case
By Kristine Joy Patag | 3 hours ago
After filing motions for bail in the drug cases against her, Sen. Leila De Lima is seeking the dismissal of the disobedience...
Headlines
fbfb
Total cost of damage from 'Rolly' now at P11 billion — NDRRMC
By Christian Deiparine | 4 hours ago
Latest figures from disaster officials on Thursday showed that the overall cost of damage brought by Typhoon 'Rolly' is now...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with