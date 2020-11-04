#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Female lawmaker tests positive for COVID-19
Session hall of the House of Representatives in Quezon City.
House of Representatives FB Page
Female lawmaker tests positive for COVID-19
Xave Gregorio (Philstar.com) - November 4, 2020 - 7:56pm

MANILA, Philippines — A 77-year-old congresswoman residing in Quezon City has tested positive for COVID-19, the House medical service reported Wednesday.

The unnamed lawmaker currently has mild symptoms and is under home isolation.

She began home isolation upon her return to Manila from the province on October 30.

On November 2, she began experiencing itchy throat and dry cough with intermittent headaches.

She was swabbed on November 3 and her results came out a day after.

The female lawmaker is the 90th case of COVID-19 among members and staff of the House of Representatives.

2019 N-COV HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
'Challenging times' ahead for Duterte admin if Biden wins in US polls — analyst
By Christian Deiparine | 12 hours ago
A political analyst on Tuesday said a win for US presidential candidate Joe Biden could spell "challenging times" for the...
Headlines
fbfb
Comelec on VP poll protest: PET can void elections under 'strictest standards, procedures'
By Kristine Joy Patag | 9 hours ago
“As to give highest importance to the thousands of votes cast in the elections, the strictest standards and procedures...
Headlines
fbfb
Career officers, retired ambassadors back Mauro
By Pia Lee-Brago | 1 day ago
The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) Career Officer Corps and the Retired Ambassadors Association yesterday expressed full...
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte: Many corrupt officials to lose jobs
By Alexis Romero | 20 hours ago
Expect a wave of dismissals, suspensions and even prosecutions to swamp the bureaucracy next month, President Duterte said...
Headlines
fbfb
Whether Trump or Biden wins, Palace sees 'no major changes' in relations with US
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 9 hours ago
"You see the State Department ensures continuity as far as US foreign policy is concerned. So we don't expect any major changes...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
Female lawmaker tests positive for COVID-19
By Xave Gregorio | 52 minutes ago
A 77-year-old congresswoman residing in Quezon City has tested positive for COVID-19, the House medical service reported...
Headlines
fbfb
16 new COVID-19 infections among Filipinos abroad bring total to 11,380
1 hour ago
Some 16 more Filipinos abroad have contracted the coronavirus to bring the total to now at 11,380, foreign affairs officials...
Headlines
fbfb
Airlines told: Do not board travelers to Philippines without visa
2 hours ago
The Bureau of Immigration has reminded airlines not to allow foreign nationals intending to go the Philippines to board the...
Headlines
fbfb
LIST: Where you can donate for 'Rolly' relief efforts
By Franco Luna | 4 hours ago
While some Filipinos take the "cozy weather" as a sign that we "breezed" through the typhoon from the comfort of their homes,...
Headlines
fbfb
DFA says it brought home over 37,000 Filipinos in October
4 hours ago
Although more than 237,000 Filipinos have already been forced to return home since the onset of pandemic, the Department of...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with