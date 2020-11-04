Female lawmaker tests positive for COVID-19

MANILA, Philippines — A 77-year-old congresswoman residing in Quezon City has tested positive for COVID-19, the House medical service reported Wednesday.

The unnamed lawmaker currently has mild symptoms and is under home isolation.

She began home isolation upon her return to Manila from the province on October 30.

On November 2, she began experiencing itchy throat and dry cough with intermittent headaches.

She was swabbed on November 3 and her results came out a day after.

The female lawmaker is the 90th case of COVID-19 among members and staff of the House of Representatives.