‘Creation of DDR to provide clearer chain of command’

MANILA, Philippines — Sen. Bong Go has reiterated his call for the creation of a Department of Disaster Resilience (DDR), saying that while current mechanisms are in place, policy makers must be open to improving these further to ensure that the government becomes more responsive to the changing times.

“One aspect that needs to be addressed is inter-agency coordination. This is why I have long proposed a department with a secretary-level official to be in charge of preparedness, response, and resiliency measures during times of crisis and disaters,” he said.

He said the measure shall provide a clearer chain of command, more responsive mechanisms and a more holistic, proactive approach in handling crisis situations in the country where natural disasters are already “normal occurrences,” Go said in a radio interview last Monday.

“Let us not wait for more calamities.”

He added that the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council, a mere coordinating body, can be improved further from its current form.

By creating a new department, the senator explained that inter-agency coordination can be streamlined and made more responsive to the changing times.

Go reiterated his call for the passage of Senate Bill 205, a measure he filed in 2019 which seeks to create a Department of Disaster Resilience that would be primarily responsible for ensuring that local communities are well-adapted, resilient and safe from the impacts of climate change.

He pointed out that relevant agencies, such as the Office of Civil Defense; Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration; and Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Siesmology are under different departments.

When asked to respond to comments that a DDR is unnecessary, the senator said he respects the opinions of his fellow legislators.

He, however, clarified that this is the reason why he is urging his colleagues in the Senate to act on this proposed measure, saying “let us deliberate on it and let the legislative process take its course.”

“I am sure other senators, subject matter experts, and executive officials can also contribute to the discussions on how to improve further the mechanisms in making our country more prepared, responsive, and disaster-resilient,” Go explained.

Meanwhile, a congressman said he believes a new office like the DDR will save more lives in a calamity-prone country like the Philippines.

“The point is disaster preparedness should no longer be relegated to the reaches of the bureaucracy,” said Rep. Joey Salceda, former governor of calamity-prone Albay province.

“The NDRRMC is exactly what it sounds – a council, merely ad hoc and coordinative in nature,” the chairman of the House of Representatives’ committee on ways and means stressed, reiterating the proposed DDR’s functions will not overlap with NDRRMC’s.

Salceda disagrees with the position taken by senators against the DDR, saying “the criticism misses the point” because the DDR proposal “does not merely create an agency” but rather “institutionalizes disaster preparedness, response and future-proofing.”

“The logistical operation that is disaster response, and the complex planning that is required in disaster preparedness, is simply too important to be consigned to a mere coordinating body,” the senior administration lawmaker said.

According to the House official, the head of DDR should be able to “propose measures straight within the Cabinet and towards the President,” and if funding is the problem, there will always be ways to solve such.

“We can be efficient in funding the DDR. We can find the funds for the new agency. But if the problem is funding, then let’s find the funding and not deny the problem,” Salceda said. He said the proposal was a product of his “Albay experience” and conceived not just “out of nowhere.”

“You know fully well that I am continuously raising funds for the national government through tax policy reforms. But, institutionalizing disaster response is not a mere option for the country. We have to do it,” he said.

With an institutionalized Albay Public Safety and Emergency Management Office, Salceda said they did not have to rely all the time on the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council.