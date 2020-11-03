#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
1,772 new cases push Philippines' COVID-19 tally to 387,161
A city hall worker checks the body temperature of evacuated residents at a temporary shelter during an evacuation of informal settlers living along coastal areas in Manila on November 1, 2020, as Super Typhoon Goni moved towards the Philippine capital.
AFP/Ted Aljibe
1,772 new cases push Philippines' COVID-19 tally to 387,161
Gaea Katreena Cabico (Philstar.com) - November 3, 2020 - 4:00pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health recorded 1,772 new coronavirus infections Tuesday, pushing the country’s caseload to 387,161.

Pampanga recorded the highest number of new cases with 154, followed by Quezon City with 115, Laguna with 83, Baguio City with 70 and Manila City with 69. 

The DOH said Monday that the overall number of new cases dropped by 25%. Data from the agency showed the average number of daily cases nationwide stood at 2,517 from three to four weeks ago but it dropped to 1,887 in the last two weeks.

In outbreak epicenter Metro Manila, the average number of daily cases declined from 842 to 522 in the same period.

The department also reported 49 new deaths due to COVID-19, bringing the death toll to 7,318. Meanwhile, recoveries are up by 153, raising the total number of recovered patients to 348,967.

Active cases represent 8% of the country’s confirmed cases. Of these, around 83% have mild symptoms, 10% are asymptomatic, 3% are severe cases and 5% are in critical condition.

Data submitted by laboratories showed that as of Monday noon, an additional 14,019 individuals had been tested for the new coronavirus. Of these, 1,016 tested positive. Tuesday's figures did not include data from 18 testing laboratories that failed to submit their results on time.

Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said they are hoping cases will continue to decline as they aim to place all areas in the country under looser modified general community quarantine by the first quarter of 2021.

President Rodrigo Duterte assigned the role of “vaccine czar” to Secretary Carlito Galvez, who is already the pandemic national action plan implementer. Duterte said Galvez is the only official authorized to negotiate for the purchase of COVID-19 vaccines.

Globally, the new coronavirus has infected more than 46.8 million individuals, with over 1.2 million deaths

NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Career officers, retired ambassadors back Mauro
By Pia Lee-Brago | 17 hours ago
The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) Career Officer Corps and the Retired Ambassadors Association yesterday expressed full...
Headlines
fbfb
LIVE updates: Tropical Storm Siony
By PhilstarLIVE | 7 hours ago
Follow this page for updates on "Siony."
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte hits back at critics over absence during Rolly's wrath
By Christian Deiparine | 19 hours ago
President Rodrigo Duterte on Monday responded to criticism that he was nowhere to be seen over the weekend when the world's...
Headlines
fbfb
ABS-CBN News, ANC YouTube channels restored after hacking
By Xave Gregorio | 6 hours ago
Users trying to access the channels will be greeted with a “404 Not Found” error page. Other users would be informed...
Headlines
fbfb
54 countries lift inbound border restrictions on Pinoys
By Pia Lee-Brago | 17 hours ago
Fifty-four countries have lifted inbound border restrictions on Filipino travelers as of yesterday, the Department of Foreign...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
SC sets preliminary conference on anti-terror law pleas, no date yet for debates
By Kristine Joy Patag | 20 minutes ago
The Supreme Court has set the 37 petitions challenging the Anti-Terrorism Act of 2020 for preliminary conference on November...
Headlines
fbfb
DepEd: 869 schools used as evacuation sites, 226 damaged from 'Rolly'
57 minutes ago
Education officials on Monday reported that over 82,000 individuals are currently taking shelter in some 869 public schools...
Headlines
fbfb
SC Justice Baltazar-Padilla retires at 62
By Kristine Joy Patag | 1 hour ago
The Supreme Court has accepted the early retirement of Associate Justice Priscilla Baltazar-Padilla who was appointed only...
Headlines
fbfb
Malacañang defends appointment of ex-general Galvez as vaccine czar
By Xave Gregorio | 1 hour ago
Malacañang defended President Rodrigo Duterte’s appointment of presidential peace adviser Carlito Galvez, the...
Headlines
fbfb
OSG says tribunal can declare failure of polls sought by Marcos
By Kristine Joy Patag | 1 hour ago
The Office of the Solicitor General said the Presidential Electoral Tribunal has power to declare a failure of elections,...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with