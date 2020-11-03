1,772 new cases push Philippines' COVID-19 tally to 387,161

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health recorded 1,772 new coronavirus infections Tuesday, pushing the country’s caseload to 387,161.

Pampanga recorded the highest number of new cases with 154, followed by Quezon City with 115, Laguna with 83, Baguio City with 70 and Manila City with 69.

The DOH said Monday that the overall number of new cases dropped by 25%. Data from the agency showed the average number of daily cases nationwide stood at 2,517 from three to four weeks ago but it dropped to 1,887 in the last two weeks.

In outbreak epicenter Metro Manila, the average number of daily cases declined from 842 to 522 in the same period.

The department also reported 49 new deaths due to COVID-19, bringing the death toll to 7,318. Meanwhile, recoveries are up by 153, raising the total number of recovered patients to 348,967.

Active cases represent 8% of the country’s confirmed cases. Of these, around 83% have mild symptoms, 10% are asymptomatic, 3% are severe cases and 5% are in critical condition.

Data submitted by laboratories showed that as of Monday noon, an additional 14,019 individuals had been tested for the new coronavirus. Of these, 1,016 tested positive. Tuesday's figures did not include data from 18 testing laboratories that failed to submit their results on time.

Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said they are hoping cases will continue to decline as they aim to place all areas in the country under looser modified general community quarantine by the first quarter of 2021.

President Rodrigo Duterte assigned the role of “vaccine czar” to Secretary Carlito Galvez, who is already the pandemic national action plan implementer. Duterte said Galvez is the only official authorized to negotiate for the purchase of COVID-19 vaccines.

Globally, the new coronavirus has infected more than 46.8 million individuals, with over 1.2 million deaths