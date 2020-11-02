Galvez named as COVID-19 'vaccine czar'

MANILA, Philippines — Malacañang on Monday confirmed that President Duterte has named COVID-19 policy chief implementer Carlito Galvez, Jr. as vaccine czar, a week after the government formed a task force that would handle the pandemic immunization program.



During a meeting on the effects of typhoon "Rolly," Duterte said Galvez is the only official authorized to negotiate for the purchase of COVID-19 vaccines.



"I have read a lot about people negotiating. As I have said earlier, during the start of the COVID,, only one line of authority coming from, here in the task force. With regard to the purchase of vaccines, the negotiation, manufacture, production or distribution, I am giving it to Secretary Galvez," Duterte said.



"So only Secretary Galvez is authorized to negotiate or whatever. Just one person. I don't want committees. It will take a long time. I have a great faith in Charlie to really come up with the solutions for the problem," he added.



Roque confirmed in a text message that Galvez has been designated as COVID-19 vaccine czar.



The administration has directed four officials to oversee specific strategies in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. The officials who are in-charge of the anti-pandemic strategies are Public Works Secretary Mark Villar (isolation czar), Bases Conversion and Development Authority chief Vince Dizon (testing czar), Baguio Mayor Benjamin Magalong (contact tracing czar) and Health Undersecretary Leopoldo Vega (treatment czar).



Last month, Senate President Pro Tempore Ralph Recto urged the Duterte administration to name a vaccine czar to ensure that the Philippines would have access to COVID-19 vaccines once they are available in the market.