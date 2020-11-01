Severe flooding seen in Quezon despite 'Rolly' weakening into typhoonÂ 

Severe flooding seen in Quezon despite 'Rolly' weakening into typhoon

MANILA, Philippines — PAGASA has warned that serious flooding in flood-prone areas in Quezon Province should be expected despite the weakening of Typhoon Rolly after two landfalls so far.



As of 12 p.m. of Sunday, the following areas in Quezon are under red warning:

Gumaca

Pitogo

San Narciso

San Francisco

San Andres

Mulanay

Buenavista

Catanauan

Tagkawayan

Guinayangan

Calauag

Lopez

Padre Burgos

Agdangan

Plaridel

Unisan

General Luna

Macalelon

Perez

Quezon

Alaban

Atimonan

This means that community response or taking necessary precautionary measures is needed, with the threat of severe flooding looming.

Yellow warning, meanwhile, which means flooding in flood-prone areas, is up over these remaining places in Quezon, as well as in Batangas province:

Batangas

Padre Garcia

Ibaan

Batangas City

Rosario

Taysan

Lobo

San Juan

Quezon:

General Nakar

Infanta

Real

Panukulan

Burdeos

Polilio

Patnanungan

Jomalig

Mauban

Sampaloc

Lucban

Tayabas

Pagbilao

Lucena

Sariaya

Candelaria

Dolores

Tiaong

San Antonio

Metro Manila, Tarlac, Nueva Ecija, Zambales, Bataan, Pampanga, Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna, Rizal and the rest of Batangas, meanwhile, will see light to moderate with occasional heavy rains through the day.

Rolly first made landfall in Bato, Catanduanes early Sunday morning and next in Tiwi in Albay as a super typhoon, with storm signals reaching up to No. 5, PAGASA's highest.

It has since weakened into a typhoon and was last spotted off the coast of Pasacao in Camarines Sur.

Currently, it packs the strength of 215 kph maximum sustained winds and gustiness of up to 295 kph.

Rolly continues to move westward at 25 kph and is seen to exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility by Monday morning. — Christian Deiparine