Rolly weakens, no longer a super typhoon

MANILA, Philippines (Updated 12:43 p.m.) — "Rolly" (international name: Goni) has weakened into a typhoon from its previous super typhoon classification and is now off the coast of Pasacao, Camarines Sur weather forecasters said Sunday.

In its 11 a.m. bulletin on Sunday, state weather bureau PAGASA said that the center of the eye of the storm was last seen over the coastal waters of Pasacao, Camarines Sur or 30 km west southwest of Pili, Camarines Sur.

At 10:00 AM today, the center of the eye of Typhoon "#RollyPH" was located based on all available data including Daet Doppler Radar over the coastal waters of Pasacao, Camarines Sur or 30 km West Southwest of Pili, Camarines Sur (13.5°N, 123.0°E). pic.twitter.com/ycBOey4waC — PAGASA-DOST (@dost_pagasa) November 1, 2020

"Catastrophic violent winds and intense to torrential rainfall associated with the region of the eyewall and inner rainbands of the typhoon is prevailing or expected within the next 12 hours over the western portion of Camarines Sur, Marinduque, the central and southern portions of Quezon, Laguna, the eastern portion of Batangas, and Cavite," Pagasa warned.

"This a particularly dangerous situation for these areas."

Earlier, disaster officials estimated that at least 19 million and up to 31 million Filipinos will be affected by the typhoon. Around 19.8 million are also seen to be directly exposed to the typhoon.

Speaking at a press briefing later Sunday, Civil defense office chief Ricardo Jalad disclosed that nearly 347,000 individuals have already been evacuated so far due to the effects of Rolly.

While doing their clearing operations for #RollyPH, Sorsogon #RedCross ERU team provided first aid management to 1 individual involved in a motorcycle accident in Brgy. Almendras.#PRCLifelineOfThePeople pic.twitter.com/8EmB1kUdYU — Philippine Red Cross (@philredcross) November 1, 2020

According to PAGASA, the center of the eye of Rolly is seen to be located around 70 km south of Metro Manila between 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday.

It is also projected to exit the mainland Luzon landmass and emerge over the Philippine Sea some time between Sunday night and early Monday morning.

"The center of this typhoon will move towards Marinduque-Southern Quezon area this afternoon. Afterwards, it will pass over Batangas- Cavite area this late afternoon through evening," PAGASA said.

Tropical Cyclone Wind Signals remain hoisted over the following areas:

Signal No. 4

Camarines Norte

Camarines Sur

Catanduanes

Albay

Northern portion of Sorsogon (Donsol, Pilar, Castilla, Sorsogon City, Prieto Diaz, Gubat, Barcelona, Juban, Casiguran, Magallanes)

Burias Island

Marinduque

Metro Manila

Cavite

Laguna

Batangas

Rizal

Quezon including Polillo Islands

Pampanga

Bulacan

the southern portion of Aurora (Dingalan)

Bataan

the southern portion of Zambales (San Marcelino, San Felipe, San Narciso, San Antonio, Castillejos, Subic, Olongapo City, Botolan, Cabangan)

the northwestern portion of Occidental Mindoro (Mamburao, Paluan) including Lubang Island

the northern portion of Oriental Mindoro (Puerto Galera, San Teodoro, Baco, Calapan City, Naujan, Pola, Victoria, Socorro, Pinamalayan)

Signal No. 3

The rest of Sorsogon

the northern portion of Masbate (Mobo, Masbate City, Milagros, Uson, Baleno, Aroroy, Mandaon) including Ticao Island

the rest of Zambales

Romblon

the rest of Occidental Mindoro

the rest of Oriental Mindoro

Tarlac

the southern portion of Nueva Ecija (Cuyapo, Talugtug, Muñoz City, Llanera, Rizal, Bongabon, Gabaldon, General Tinio, Laur, Palayan City, General Mamerto Natividad, Cabanatuan City, Santa Rosa, Peñaranda, Gapan City, San Isidro, Cabiao, San Antonio, Jaen, San Leonardo, Zaragoza, Aliaga, Talavera, Santo Domingo, Quezon, Licab, Guimba, Nampicuan)

the central portion of Aurora (San Luis, Baler, Maria Aurora)

Northern Samar

Signal No. 2

The rest of Aurora

Nueva Vizcaya

Quirino

Benguet

La Union

Pangasinan

the rest of Nueva Ecija

and the rest of Masbate

The northern portion of Samar (Catbalogan City, Jiabong, Motiong, Paranas, Hinabangan, San Sebastian, Tarangnan, Pagsanghan, San Jorge, San Jose de Buan, Matuguinao, Gandara, Santa Margarita, Calbayog City, Santo Nino, Almagro, Tagapul-An)

the northern portion of Eastern Samar (San Julian, Sulat, Taft, Can-Avid, Dolores, Maslog, Oras, San Policarpo, Arteche, Jipapad)

the extreme northern portion of Antique (Pandan, Libertad, Caluya)

the northwestern portion of Aklan (Buruanga, Malay, Nabas, Ibajay)

Signal No. 1

Mainland Cagayan

Isabela

Apayao

Kalinga

Mountain Province

Ifugao

Abra

Ilocos Norte

Ilocos Sur

the northern portion of Palawan (El Nido, Taytay, Dumaran, Araceli) including Calamian and Cuyo Islands

the rest of the northern portion of Antique (Sebaste, Culasi, Tibiao, Barbaza, Laua-An)

the rest of Aklan, Capiz, the northern portion of Iloilo (Lemery, Sara, Concepcion, San Dionisio, Batad, Estancia, Balasan, Carles)

the northern portion of Cebu (San Remigio, Bogo City, Medellin, Daanbantayan) including Bantayan Islands

Biliran

the rest of Samar

the rest of Eastern Samar,

the northern portion of Leyte (San Isidro, Tabango, Villaba, Matag-Ob, Palompon, Ormoc City, Pastrana, Palo, Calubian, Leyte, Kananga, Capoocan, Carigara, Jaro, Tunga, Barugo, Alangalang, Santa Fe, Tacloban City, Babatngon, San Miguel)

Forecast positions

Monday morning: 195 km west of Iba, Zambales

Tuesday morning: 620 km west of Iba, Zambales (Outside Philippine area of responsibility)

Wednesday morning: 890 km West of Iba, Zambales (Outside Philippine area of responsibility)

— Franco Luna with reports from Christian Deiparine