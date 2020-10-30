#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Flu vaccines in Philippines 'safe,' DOH assures public
Health workers in Makati City provide flu and pneumonia vaccines for senior citizens in Makati on August 12, 2020.
The STAR/Edd Gumban
Flu vaccines in Philippines 'safe,' DOH assures public
Gaea Katreena Cabico (Philstar.com) - October 30, 2020 - 2:42pm

MANILA, Philippines — Filipinos should not worry about getting flu shots as influenza vaccines in the country are safe, the Department of Health said Friday.

The DOH made the assurance after Singapore halted the use of two influenza vaccines as a precautionary measure.

In a briefing, Beverly Ho, director of the agency’s health promotion and communication service, said the Philippines regularly conducts surveillance of flu vaccines.

“As of this time, there’s no reported AEFI (adverse events following immunization) with flu vaccine in the country,” Ho said.

Singapore suspended the use of flu vaccines SKYCellflu Quadrivalent and VaxigripTetra as a precaution after some people who received them in South Korea died, Reuters reported. But South Korea said it has no found direct link between the deaths and the shots and it would push through with its immunization program.

“The [Food and Drug Administration] has also checked the lots and batches that are being investigated in Korea and Singapore and none are found here,” Ho said.

“Flu vaccines are safe and the national immunization program of the DOH will continue to push through,” she added.

Health experts are urging people to get flu shots as the coronavirus pandemic continues to rage on. 

FDA Director General Eric Domingo said the demand for flu vaccines increased to “protect everybody from the seasonal flu and pneumonia.”

NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
US agency: Rolly to briefly become a super typhoon prior to landfall
16 hours ago
(Update 1) A United States weather bureau's new forecast on Thursday night upgraded tropical cyclone Rolly (international...
Headlines
fbfb
LIVE updates: Typhoon Rolly
By PhilstarLIVE | 7 hours ago
Once it enters the PAR, the tropical depression will be designated 'Rolly'.
Headlines
fbfb
Whether Biden or Trump wins, US will adapt to Philippines' stand on South China Sea — analyst
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 8 hours ago
"It certainly comes down to the Philippines and how hard is the Philippines going to seek to protect its claim, how is it...
Headlines
fbfb
‘Will this rehabilitate Manila Bay?’ groups ask of breakwater to protect dolomite
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 4 hours ago
Fishers group PAMALAKAYA said that while a breakwater may be able to hold some of the dolomite sand, this does not guarantee...
Headlines
fbfb
Wife says DPWH chief not yet off the hook
By Robertzon Ramirez | 15 hours ago
Public Works and Highways Secretary Mark Villar is not yet off the hook in the investigation on the alleged corrupt practices...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
Westmincom confirms death of Abu Sayyaf leader Furuji Indama
By Roel PareÃ±o | 2 hours ago
Lt. Gen. Corleto Vinluan, Westmincom chief, made the confirmation after a follower of Indama was killed Thursday in an encounter...
Headlines
fbfb
'Quinta' death toll climbs to 22
2 hours ago
Death toll due to Typhoon Quinta has climbed to 22, the latest situation report from the National Disaster Risk Reduction...
Headlines
fbfb
Task group created for deployment of COVID-19 vaccine to beneficiaries
3 hours ago
The task group will be under the National Task Force Against COVID-19 and will be led by the Department of Health.
Headlines
fbfb
Palace urged to form panel to look into influx of Chinese nationals
5 hours ago
"[T]he surge in [Chinese nationals'] numbers to millions in the past few years should not be overlooked, especially in light...
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte set to OK price cap on COVID-19 tests
By Christina Mendez | 15 hours ago
President Duterte is ready to sign an executive order that will set a ceiling on the cost of swab tests and other laboratory...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with