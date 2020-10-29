#VACCINEWATCHPH
Villar still wealthiest senator; De Lima poorest
In this July 27, 2020, photo, senators physically present during the hybrid opening of the 2nd Regular Session of the 18th Congress pose for the traditional photo session.
Released/Joseph Vidal, Senate Public Relations and Information Bureau
Bella Perez-Rubio (Philstar.com) - October 29, 2020 - 12:01pm

MANILA, Philippines —  Sen. Cynthia Villar, whose family's business empire ranges from retail to property, kept her spot as the richest member of the upper chamber last year while Sen. Leila de Lima retained hers as the poorest, according to their wealth declarations. 

This is based on the Senate's updated summary of its members' statements of assets liabilities and net worth as of December 2019 which was obtained by News5 on Thursday. 

Villar, who topped the Senate race in 2019, declared a net worth of over P3.81 billion. Her husband, former Sen. Manuel Villar, recently topped Forbes' list of richest Filipinos with a net worth of $5.6 billion as of April

Sen. Manny Pacquiao, boxing icon-turned-politician placed second on the list with a declared net worth of P3.17 billion. Meanwhile, opposition Sens. De Lima and Risa Hontiveros ranked last and second to the last on the list, with the detained senator declaring a comparatively meager net worth of P8 million and with Hontiveros posting double that. 

Here is a list of Senators' declared net worth ranked from highest to lowest:

  • Sen. Cynthia Villar: P3.81 billion 
  • Sen. Manny Pacquiao: P3.17 billion 
  • Senate President Pro Tempore Ralph Recto: P567.43 million
  • Senate Majority Leader Juan Miguel Zubiri: P203.66 million 
  • Sen. Bong Revilla: P176.36 million 
  • Sen. Sonny Angara: P142.21 million 
  • Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon: P102.25 million 
  • Sen. Grace Poe: P97.63 million 
  • Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian: P95.40 million 
  • Sen. Pia Cayetano : P82.77 million
  • Senate President Tito Sotto: 77.77 million 
  • Sen. Richard Gordon: P71.20 million 
  • Sen. Lito Lapid: P70.94 million 
  • Sen. Francis Tolentino: P61.17 million 
  • Sen. Nancy Binay: P60.31 million 
  • Sen. Ping Lacson: P48.95 million 
  • Sen. Koko Pimentel: P36.30 million 
  • Sen. Imee Marcos: P34.02 million 
  • Sen. Bato dela Rosa: P33.02 million 
  • Sen. Joel Villanueva: P30.24 million 
  • Sen. Francis Pangilinan: P19.97 million 
  • Sen. Bong Go: P18.39 million 
  • Sen. Risa Hontiveros: P16.05 million 
  • Sen. Leila de Lima: P8.32 million 

