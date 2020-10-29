#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Lawmakers question â€˜exceptionsâ€™ to govâ€™t-wide corruption probe
President Rodrigo Duterte reads a report on COVID-19 during a briefing at the Malacañan Palace on Feb. 3, 2020.
Presidential Photo/Toto Lozano
Lawmakers question ‘exceptions’ to gov’t-wide corruption probe
(Philstar.com) - October 29, 2020 - 11:05am

MANILA, Philippines — Lawmakers questioned why some officials have been absolved by President Rodrigo Duterte from any involvement in corruption even before the anti-corruption task force he recently formed begins its investigation into irregularities in the entire government.

“It’s a good move,” Sen. Panfilo “Ping” Lacson said in Filipino an interview on Wednesday. “But in the same announcement, there are already exceptions. It’s like the message is don’t include them because they’re not involved. Right there, it’s like it already started on the wrong foot.”

Lacson said everyone in government should be subject to the task force’s probe, but it seems that Duterte exempted Health Secretary Francisco Duque and Public Works Secretary Mark Villar from the investigation.

“It’s like he’s saying don’t include Secretary Duque or Villar,” Lacson said. “How would the effort to curb corruption succeed if at the outset there are already people who cannot be touched?”

Sacred cows

For House Deputy Minority Leader Carlos Zarate (Bayan Muna party-list), the government-wide corruption probe would hardly amount to anything due to Duterte’s penchant for absolving his people.

“If sacred cows and patronage politics remain in the Duterte administration then no amount of corruption drive will succeed. They are all bound to fail,” Zarate said in a statement on Thursday.

Duterte, who ran on an anti-corruption platform, does have a tendency to absolve his officials from wrongdoing and has even reassigned, retained and promoted those who face corruption allegations.

For example, Duterte himself claimed that corruption runs rampant in the public works department, but he stated that Villar, who heads the agency, is not involved in any of this.

Duterte also repeatedly defended Duque from corruption claims, even in the face of multiple allegations of anomalies hounding the Philippine Health Insurance Corp., which the health secretary chairs.

When senators called for an investigation into the multiple government contracts bagged by the security firm of Solicitor General Jose Calida’s family, Duterte also stood up for the government’s top lawyer and stood pat on not firing him.

Duterte, meanwhile, reappointed Nicanor Faeldon to the Office of Civil Defense after he resigned as customs chief following the multi-billion peso China shabu shipment controversy.

The president’s former social media manager, Jose Gabriel “Pompee” La Viña, was fired from the Social Security System for allegedly proposing costly projects, but was later reappointed to the Department of Tourism as an undersecretary. — Xave Gregorio

CARLOS ZARATE CORRUPTION PING LACSON RODRIGO DUTERTE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Robredo camp disowns fake quote of VP saying she’s ready to be president
1 day ago
The camp of Vice President Leni Robredo strongly denied a quote spreading online that she is ready to become president as...
Headlines
fbfb
SC affirms prison sentence of man convicted for leaving wife for mistress
By Kristine Joy Patag | 1 day ago
“The prosecution has established beyond reasonable doubt that the [the husband] committed the crime of psychological...
Headlines
fbfb
Storm Rolly enters country today
By Elizabeth Marcelo | 11 hours ago
A tropical depression is expected to intensify into a storm as it enters the Philippine area of responsibility today, the...
Headlines
fbfb
5 agencies in task force crosshairs
By Robertzon Ramirez | 11 hours ago
The Department of Justice has identified the Bureau of Customs and Bureau of Internal Revenue as the government agencies that...
Headlines
fbfb
Cashless toll collection moved to December 1
By Richmond Mercurio | 11 hours ago
Motorists will be given more time to secure radio-frequency identification or RFID stickers for their vehicles after the Department...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
'Quinta' leaves 16 dead, 16.8K families in shelters
26 minutes ago
"Quinta" has since exited the Philippine area of responsibility, though its effects continue to be felt in its wake. All tropical...
Headlines
fbfb
SC welcomes 'mega task force' help, notes Judiciary has own investigative system
46 minutes ago
“Any assistance for the good of the institution and to protect its integrity should not be shunned, but instead welcomed,”...
Headlines
fbfb
Gov't urged to back int'l campaign to make COVID-19 vaccine cheaper, available for everyone
1 hour ago
Sen. Risa Hontiveros is calling on Malacañang to support an international campaign to ease intellectual property agreements...
Headlines
fbfb
Filipinos applying for Schengen visas surged by 43% in last five years — data
By Rosette Adel | 1 hour ago
Philippine passport holders applying for a Schengen visa has spiked by 43% since 2015, according to data from a visa information...
Headlines
fbfb
Baguio to install integrated communication platform, other digital assets to fulfill Smart City vision
By Rosette Adel | 1 hour ago
Baguio City is set to push forward with its goal of making the tourist destination the first Smart City in the country with...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with