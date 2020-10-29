Baguio to install integrated communication platform, other digital assets to fulfill Smart City vision

MANILA, Philippines — Baguio City is set to push forward with its goal of making the tourist destination the first Smart City in the country with its line up of technological investments.

The country’s “Summer Capital” has partnered with tech company Cisco to create Integrated Command and Control Center.

“I envision Baguio as a Smart City where various types of electronic methods are used to manage the Summer Capital's assets, resources and to provide even more efficient and effective services to the public,” Baguio City Mayor Benjamin Magalong.

Magalong, also the country’s contact tracing czar, said the participation of the tech firm will help the city realize its goal of digital governance where residents can engage in “contact-less” transactions with the government and much more. He said less contacts will also help to decrease the spread of the COVID-19 infection.”

Cisco will specifically install a holistic and integrated Smart City platform, which includes the command and control center, an Integrated Communication Platform (ICP), a Video Management System (VMS) with Video Analytics, Computer Aided Dispatch (CAD), and Geographical Information System (GIS) and big data analytics for the city of Baguio.

The integrated command and control center will serve as the city’s monitoring center and coordination office all-in-one. It will be operated by a combined force from the City Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office, Police, Fire Services, Health and Emergency Medical Services Departments.

With this innovation, the city will manage to closely monitor and respond to incidents in the community, improving peace, order and safety for its citizens. It will also be able to better manage and respond to citizen complaints and feedback with the integration of its Smart City app launched earlier this year.

Cisco said that a true Smart City has the capability to gather data and use insights to manage assets, resources and services efficiently

Karrie Ilagan, managing director of Cisco Philippines said they are excited to work with Baguio City, citing that it is proud to help Magalong and his team realize the vision of not just a smart but also a safe and thriving city.

“Smart Cities are not a vision of the future – they are here and now, and Baguio City is leading this initiative in the Philippines,” Ilagan said.

“The shift to be a Smart City is not easy and there are many challenges that we need to overcome, but for country leaders who are determined to enact a vision, this innovation is well within reach,” she added.

Ilagan is hopeful that other cities in the Philippines will follow the footsteps of Baguio towards “building an inclusive future for the Filipino.”

Last year, Manila Mayor Isko Moreno said the embassies of US and Singapore have committed to help turn the nation’s capital into a Smart City.

The city chief executive then defined smart city as a city that provides an “easier life” for its citizens.