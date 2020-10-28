Robredo, staff test negative for coronavirus

MANILA, Philippines — Vice President Leni Robredo and her staff who were exposed to a COVID-19 patient last week have tested negative for the new coronavirus.

This was confirmed by Robredo and her office on Wednesday.

“All of the OVP staff who were exposed last week tested negative. Thank God!” Robredo wrote on social media. “All the activities today and the succeeding days will proceed as scheduled.”

Robredo, the second highest official in the country, and part of her staff had been quarantined following their exposure to a person who tested positive for the new coronavirus.

“We were in very close contact with the person who tested positive but we were all following protocols. I think we'll be safe but we opted to follow protocol just to be sure,” Robredo said in her radio program on Sunday.

In July, eight personnel of Robredo's office involved in COVID-19-related programs contracted the virus which had then caused a suspension of office work. She had since tested negative for COVID-19 since then. — Xave Gregorio with a report from Christian Deiparine