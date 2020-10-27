PAGASA: LPA outside PAR intensifies into a tropical depression

MANILA, Philippines — Weather bureau PAGASA on Tuesday said the low pressure area outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility has developed into a tropical depression and could enter the country on Wednesday.

The agency in its latest advisory said the tropical depression, which will be named "Rolly" once it enters PAR, was seen at 2,125 km east of Central Luzon at a speed of 15 kph moving north northwestward.

Currently, it has maximum sustained winds of 45 kph near the center and gustiness of up to 55 kph.

PAGASA, however, said it could still intensify into a tropical storm in the next three days.

"The tropical depression will move northwestward or west-northwestward today through Thursday, then southwestward by Friday towards Bicol Region-Eastern Visayas area," weather forecasters added.

Should it enter PAR, the tropical depression will be the 18th storm to hit the country this 2020, in what the agency said is part of above normal rainfall conditions due to the La Niña, which could last until March 2021.

Typhoon Quinta exited the country earlier Tuesday, but it has affected thousands across Bicol Region as well as in Central Luzon.

Disaster officials have yet to put a figure on the cost of Quinta's damage, but a tweet by The STAR showed some P402 million initial damage to the agriculture sector, with high value crops and rice severely affected. — Christian Deiparine