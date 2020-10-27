#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
DFA says it repatriated over 7,000 Filipinos last week
In this Sept. 29, 2020, photo, the officials from the Department of Foreign Affairs welcome home 16 stranded Filipino seafarers and three land-based overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) from China.
Released/DFA
DFA says it repatriated over 7,000 Filipinos last week
(Philstar.com) - October 27, 2020 - 6:26pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Foreign Affairs said it has brought home more than 231,000 migrant workers since the onset of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Of the total 231,026 repatriates logged by the agency, 7,732 returned last week. 

In a statement released Sunday, DFA said 76,069 (32.93%%) of the total returned migrant workers are sea-based, while 154,957 (67.07%) are land-based.

A large proportion of the returnees from last week flew in from the Middle East "on board 28 special commercial repatriation flights facilitated by the DFA." Of these, 5,162 flew in from Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates while more than 300 flew in from Israel. 

"There were also 312 stranded Agrostudies students who were repatriated from Israel last 21 and 24 October 2020. The 21 October 2020 flight was an EI AI chartered flight coordinated by the Philippine Embassy in Tel Aviv and the MASHAV aid agency of Israel," DFA said. The agency previously brought home another 260 Filipino agriculture students who were stranded in Israel for weeks. 

Another 851 repatriates flew in from the Asia and the Pacific, 534 from Europe, and three from the Americas. 

"Medical repatriations from Texas, USA and Brisbane, Australia were also successfully conducted amid the challenges brought about by the pandemic," DFA said. 

RELATED: Envoy says around 70 Filipino seafarers still stranded in China  — Bella Perez-Rubio

DEPARTMENT OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS MIGRANT WORKERS OVERSEAS FILIPINO WORKERS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Duterte: GCQ in Metro Manila, other areas until November 30
By Christian Deiparine | 9 hours ago
Metro Manila will remain under General Community Quarantine status until November 30 along with other areas in the Visayas...
Headlines
fbfb
PNP gets P569 million in new vehicles, equipment
By Franco Luna | 7 hours ago
The PNP will distribute 7,700 Galil Ace 5.56mm Basic Assault Rifles while 434 Digital Handhelds Radio will be given to Metro...
Headlines
fbfb
DOT officials and staff reminded: Perform duties with professionalism, excellence
By Rosette Adel | 5 hours ago
The Department of Tourism on Tuesday issued a reminder to all of its officials and employees to perform and discharge their...
Headlines
fbfb
Philippines pulls out envoy in Brazil over alleged staff maltreatment
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 1 day ago
(Updated) The Department of Foreign Affairs said Ambassador Marichu Mauro was instructed to go home immediately after the...
Headlines
fbfb
BCDA chief Dizon, 3 others sued over SEA Games
By Elizabeth Marcelo | 18 hours ago
Bases Conversion and Development Authority president and chief executive officer Vince Dizon and three others are facing criminal...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
Task force: DOST developing online platform for travel permit, authority
34 minutes ago
Joint Task Force COVID Shield said that it was working closely with the science and technology department in developing an...
Headlines
fbfb
Velasco defends red-tagged lawmakers
By Xave Gregorio | 1 hour ago
Speaker Lord Allan Velasco defended Tuesday House members who have been red-tagged by Lt. Gen. Antonio Parlade, saying that...
Headlines
fbfb
SC affirms prison sentence of man convicted for leaving wife for mistress
By Kristine Joy Patag | 1 hour ago
“The prosecution has established beyond reasonable doubt that the [the husband] committed the crime of psychological...
Headlines
fbfb
Rights groups urge release of ‘red-tagged’ Gabriela official detained in Cordillera
1 hour ago
Rights groups are calling for the release of a detained indigenous woman human rights defender and Gabriela Cordillera council...
Headlines
fbfb
COVID-19 cases in Philippines rise to 373,144
2 hours ago
Metro Manila, the epicenter of the nation’s coronavirus outbreak, will remain under general community quarantine until...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with