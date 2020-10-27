#VACCINEWATCHPH
DOT officials and staff reminded: Perform duties with professionalism, excellence
Tourism Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat delivers her welcome remarks at the DOT X WOFEX (World Food Expo) University Fun Food Talks held at The Tent at Enderun Colleges in Taguig City on Thursday (Nov. 21, 2010).
PNA/Gil Calinga
DOT officials and staff reminded: Perform duties with professionalism, excellence
Rosette Adel (Philstar.com) - October 27, 2020 - 1:40pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Tourism on Tuesday issued a reminder to all of its officials and employees to perform and discharge their duties with the "highest degree of excellence and professionalism."

The DOT made the statement after a video of Jeff Ortega, the department's regional director for Region 1, went viral.

In the video, Ortega introduced former senator and defeated vice presidential candidate Bongbong Marcos as the vice president during a regional tourism event.

The Marcoses remain popular in the Ilocos Region and hold the governorship and vice-governorship of Ilocos Norte, the ousted dictator's home province.

Former Sen. Marcos has a pending poll protest against Vice President Leni Robredo at the Presidential Electoral Tribunal.

The DOT, for its part, stressed that it remains guided by the Civil Service Commission.

“We remain guided by the Civil Service Commission especially in expressing views on current political problems or issues. With this, the DOT remains committed to the development of the tourism industry,” the tourism said in a statement.

Political neutrality in performing duties

In March 2016, CSC chief Alicia dela Rosa-Bala reminded civil servants to uphold political neutrality in the conduct of their duties.

She said this is mandated by the law even during election season.

“No officer or employee in the civil service, as well as any member of the military, shall engage, directly or indirectly, in any electioneering or partisan political activity, except to vote,” Dela Rosa-Bala said quoting  the 1987 Philippine Constitution.

The Local Government Code of 1991 further states that an official or employee is prohibited from using their official authority or influence to cause the performance of any political activity by any person or body.

“He may, however, express his views on current issues, or mention the names of certain candidates for public office whom he supports,” Section 99 of the Local Government Code reads.

