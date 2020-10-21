#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Palace prefers independent body to probe DPWH anomalies
In this March 5, 2020 photo, President Rodrigo Duterte chats with Public Works and Highways Secretary Mark Villar while leading the inspection of the North Luzon Expressway (NLEX) Harbor Link Circumferential Road 3 (C3)-R10 Section in Caloocan City.
Presidential Photo/Simeon Celi Jr.
Palace prefers independent body to probe DPWH anomalies
Alexis Romero (Philstar.com) - October 21, 2020 - 3:41pm

MANILA, Philippines — Malacañang prefers an independent body to probe the alleged anomalies in the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) and wants the agency to have a mechanism that will promote accountability among its officials. 

Presidential spokesman Harry Roque said while the DPWH has formed a task force that would look into the supposed corruption within its ranks, it is "not inconceivable" for President Rodrigo Duterte to create another investigating panel. 

"I think that (creation of a task force) is a good beginning, but as you observe, many people doubt if it can succeed because it’s the same people investigating one another, so we would prefer an independent body. But for now, let’s face it, in any organization we need to have (a) mechanism for internal accountability. Police have it, and I don’t see any reason why the DPWH shouldn’t have one," Roque told CNN Philippines Wednesday.

"That is why we are saying it’s a step towards the right direction. But this initial step is without prejudice to whatever the president may order in the near future. It’s not inconceivable that another task force of the DPWH may be formed by the President," he added. 

Roque noted that Duterte had also created a task force to investigate the alleged fraudulent activities in the Philippine Health Insurance Corp. (PhilHealth). 

"But it really all depends on how this new task force will operate, if it is credible, if it can hold individuals accountable for their acts. Because the president has vowed to the nation that he will devote his remaining two years term in office in cleansing the ranks of government," the Palace spokesman said. 

Roque expressed confidence that DPWH Secretary Mark Villar, whom he described as a "management person," has the resources and capability to make the task force work. 

Earlier this month, Duterte said the corruption in the DPWH is "grave" but absolved Villar from irregularities. Duterte, who vowed not to tolerate even a whiff of corruption under his watch, has said Villar is already rich so he does not need to steal from government funds. 

Duterte's remarks about the supposed irregularities in DPWH came as senators are questioning the alleged billions in lump sum appropriations in the agency's proposed budget for next year.

CORRUPTION DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC WORKS AND HIGHWAYS DPWH MALACAÃ±ANG
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Red Cross coronavirus testing halt leaves 4,000 OFWs stranded
By Xave Gregorio | 1 day ago
“Whereas before we succeeded in bringing home or treating our OFWs at the rate of 1,000 to 3,000 a day, now we are only...
Headlines
fbfb
LIVE updates: Tropical Storm Pepito
By PhilstarLIVE | 9 hours ago
PAGASA says 'Pepito' may reach tropical storm category before making landfall. It will cross the Luzon landmass and emerge...
Headlines
fbfb
Hotels in GCQ, MGCQ areas allowed to operate at full capacity
By Rosette Adel | 6 hours ago
Hotels in areas classified under a modified general community quarantine and general community quarantine are now allowed...
Headlines
fbfb
CCTV footage disproves PDEA narrative of Dumaguete drug bust
By Kristine Joy Patag | 3 hours ago
All the accused were later led to the house where the supposed drug bust happened "and it was made to appear that this was...
Headlines
fbfb
Despite voting for Velasco as speaker, new minority leader vows to be a fiscalizer
By Xave Gregorio | 4 hours ago
The new leader of the minority bloc in the House of Representatives vows that they will continue being fiscalizers in the...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
DOJ official: Law enforcers to train on anti-terrorism law to avoid 'different interpretation'
1 hour ago
Justice Undersecretary Adrian Sugay, spokesperson of the Anti-Terrorism Council, said that he believes that law enforcement...
Headlines
fbfb
With 1,509 new infections, Philippines coronavirus tally now at 362,243
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 1 hour ago
Of the total 362,243 coronavirus cases registered by the DOH, 43,990 are active. Recovered patients are at 311,506, after...
Headlines
fbfb
Beijing should be granted 'leeway' in hiring Chinese workers for China-funded projects — Palace
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 1 hour ago
"The general rule is foreigners should be hired only when there is not enough Filipinos able and with the capacity to perform...
Headlines
fbfb
'Archaic': DepEd official says materials with gender stereotypes should not be taught to students
By Christian Deiparine | 2 hours ago
An education official has admitted that learning materials containing gender stereotypes have to be corrected, saying such...
Headlines
fbfb
Palace: Duterte's promise to pay should be enough for Red Cross to resume testing
3 hours ago
"Sen. Gordon should no longer have doubts that Red Cross won't be paid given the president's assurance...COVID-19 testing...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with