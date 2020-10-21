Chief Justice Peralta calls for immediate probe into attack on CamSur judge, aide

MANILA, Philippines — Chief Justice Diosdado Peralta called for an mmediate investigaton and the arrest of the perpetrators of an attack on a Camarines Sur judge and her secretary that left them wounded.

“I strongly condemn the recent attack on Judge Jeaneth Gaminde-San Joaquin of Libmanan, Camarines Sur and her companion. I urge all law enforcement agencies to immediately investigate the matter and ensure that the perpetrators of this crime are apprehended,” Peralta said in a statement.

The chief justice stressed: “An attack on our judges is an assault on the Rule of Law. This has no place in a civilized society like ours.”

An initial police report said that Camarines Sur Regional Trial Court Branch 56 Judge San Joaquin, 46, and her aide Rocelle Martinez, 34, were onboard their vehicle going to Naga City when identified gunmen fired at them.

The attack happened around 2:30 p.m. of October 20, in Barangay Puro Batia in Libmanan, Camarines Sur.

The two were rushed to the Libmanan District Hospital.

The Office of the Court Administrator meanwhile said that San Joaquin is safe but Martinez is in critical condition, according to a post of the IBP Camarines Sur chapter president.

The police said they are conducting a pursuit operation.

The Integrated Bar of the Philippines-Camarines Sur also condemned the attack against San Joaquin and her secretary. “IBP Camarines Sur in coordination with authorities will leave no corners hidden nor quarters safe for the evil perpetrators,” it added.

The attack against San Joaquin came months after Manila prosecutor Jovencio Senados was gunned down in broad daylight on July 7.

An independent tally of the National Union of Peoples Lawyers showed that Senados is the 50th member of the Philippine Bar killed since the start of administration of President Rodrigo Duterte. Among those killed are private and rights lawyers, government prosecutors and even active judges. — Kristine Joy Patag