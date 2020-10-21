#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Chief Justice Peralta calls for immediate probe into attack on CamSur judge, aide
This file photo shows the Supreme Court compound in Padre Faura, Manila.
Philstar.com/Erwin Cagadas
Chief Justice Peralta calls for immediate probe into attack on CamSur judge, aide
(Philstar.com) - October 21, 2020 - 9:52am

MANILA, Philippines — Chief Justice Diosdado Peralta called for an mmediate investigaton and the arrest of the perpetrators of an attack on a Camarines Sur judge and her secretary that left them wounded.

“I strongly condemn the recent attack on Judge Jeaneth Gaminde-San Joaquin of Libmanan, Camarines Sur and her companion. I urge all law enforcement agencies to immediately investigate the matter and ensure that the perpetrators of this crime are apprehended,” Peralta said in a statement.

The chief justice stressed: “An attack on our judges is an assault on the Rule of Law. This has no place in a civilized society like ours.”

An initial police report said that Camarines Sur Regional Trial Court Branch 56 Judge San Joaquin, 46, and her aide Rocelle Martinez, 34, were onboard their vehicle going to Naga City when identified gunmen fired at them.

The attack happened around 2:30 p.m. of October 20, in Barangay Puro Batia in Libmanan, Camarines Sur.

The two were rushed to the Libmanan District Hospital.

The Office of the Court Administrator meanwhile said that San Joaquin is safe but Martinez is in critical condition, according to a post of the IBP Camarines Sur chapter president.

The police said they are conducting a pursuit operation.

The Integrated Bar of the Philippines-Camarines Sur also condemned the attack against San Joaquin and her secretary. “IBP Camarines Sur in coordination with authorities will leave no corners hidden nor quarters safe for the evil perpetrators,” it added.

The attack against San Joaquin came months after Manila prosecutor Jovencio Senados was gunned down in broad daylight on July 7.

An independent tally of the National Union of Peoples Lawyers showed that Senados is the 50th member of the Philippine Bar killed since the start of administration of President Rodrigo Duterte. Among those killed are private and rights lawyers, government prosecutors and even active judges. — Kristine Joy Patag

DIOSDADO PERALTA OFFICE OF THE COURT ADMINISTRATOR SUPREME COURT
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Duterte won’t forgive corrupt officials
By Alexis Romero | 11 hours ago
President Duterte has vowed not to forgive officials involved in corruption and has urged the public to report irregularities...
Headlines
fbfb
No PRC tests: 4,000 OFWs stranded
By Emmanuel Tupas | 11 hours ago
At least 4,000 returning overseas Filipino workers are stranded in Metro Manila hotels after the PRC stopped conducting swab...
Headlines
fbfb
P40 billion pocketed by corrupt BI officials – Hontiveros
By Paolo Romero | 11 hours ago
A notorious “business model” of visa scams and other rackets in the Bureau of Immigration allowed corrupt officials...
Headlines
fbfb
'Masterminds' behind 'pastillas' scheme pocketed around P40 billion, Hontiveros says
16 hours ago
The so-called masterminds who facilitated the entry of Chinese nationals through the "pastillas" bribery scheme and abuse...
Headlines
fbfb
Hold me responsible for drug war deaths – Duterte
By Alexis Romero | 11 hours ago
While he has claimed to have never killed anyone or had anyone killed, President Duterte said he could be held responsible...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
P4 billion loans ready for MSEs giving 13th month pay
By Mayen Jaymalin | 11 hours ago
The Department of Trade and Industry has offered to provide P4 billion worth of soft loans for micro and small enterprises...
Headlines
fbfb
DepEd: Stop connecting distance learning with suicide
By Janvic Mateo | 11 hours ago
The Department of Education has warned the public against speculating about incidents involving the suicide of teachers and...
Headlines
fbfb
House: Amendments include hike in vaccine budget
By Edu Punay | 11 hours ago
The House of Representatives has increased the budget for the purchase of COVID-19 vaccines next year to P8 billion.
Headlines
fbfb
Support for study on saliva for COVID-19 detection sought
11 hours ago
Presidential Adviser for Entrepreneurship and Go Negosyo founder Joey Concepcion is eyeing support for a study on the use...
Headlines
fbfb
Palace hopes Bayanihan 2 funds released sooner
By Alexis Romero | 11 hours ago
Malacañang yesterday expressed hope that funds for the Bayanihan to Recover as One Act or Bayanihan 2 would be released...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with