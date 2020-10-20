#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Red Cross coronavirus testing halt leaves 4,000 OFWs stranded
A doctor shows the Natch RNA Extractor along with other new machines inside the newly inaugurated molecular laboratory of the Philippine Red Cross at the Port Area in Manila in June 2020.
The STAR/KJ Rosales, file
Red Cross coronavirus testing halt leaves 4,000 OFWs stranded
Xave Gregorio (Philstar.com) - October 20, 2020 - 2:47pm

MANILA, Philippines — Returning Filipino migrant workers have become the biggest casualty of the Philippine Red Cross’ decision to stop coronavirus testing due to massive debts incurred by the Philippine Health Insurance Corp. that pays for the diagnosis.

On Tuesday, Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III estimated that around 4,000 repatriated overseas Filipino workers are now stranded in various hotels in Metro Manila and unable to go home without getting tested for the deadly virus.

“Whereas before we succeeded in bringing home or treating our OFWs at the rate of 1,000 to 3,000 a day, now we are only talking about a maximum of 300 a day,” Bello said in a briefing. “So you can just imagine how many OFWs are stranded in all the hotels in Metro Manila.”

He added that from just 3 to 4 days, returning migrant workers now have to stay in hotels designated as quarantine sites for a week, which in turn results into a bigger financial burden for the government.

Red Cross stopped accepting specimens from repatriated OFWs and frontliners last Wednesday due to PhilHealth’s inability to pay testing fees which have accumulated to over P930 million. In response, PhilHealth directed people affected by Red Cross' decision to head to other accredited coronavirus testing centers.

President Rodrigo Duterte, meanwhile, said Monday PhilHealth’s debt to Red Cross will be settled, although details as to how this would be paid are scant.

PHILHEALTH PHILIPPINE RED CROSS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
LIVE updates: Tropical Storm Pepito
By PhilstarLIVE | 7 hours ago
PAGASA says 'Pepito' may reach tropical storm category before making landfall. It will cross the Luzon landmass and emerge...
Headlines
fbfb
GCQ in Metro Manila eyed until December
By Alexis Romero | 15 hours ago
While the government is gradually reopening the pandemic-hit economy, there is an emerging consensus among officials to extend...
Headlines
fbfb
Alvarez denies joining minority
By Delon Porcalla | 15 hours ago
Former House speaker Pantaleon Alvarez yesterday threatened to file libel charges against The STAR for publishing an article...
Headlines
fbfb
US carrier strike group resumes South China Sea operations
22 hours ago
"The focus of our operations has always been, and will continue to be, cooperation alongside our Indo-Pacific allies and partners...
Headlines
fbfb
PNP confirms death of exec in Laguna chopper crash
4 hours ago
According to the Philippine National Police, Police Maj. Gen. Joevic Ramos passed away at 12:07 a.m. on Tuesday after being...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
CHR, Red Cross urged to check on Nasino while in isolation after furlough
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 4 minutes ago
Concerned for the physical and mental condition of Nasino who is now on a 14-day isolation period, Kapatid made the request...
Headlines
fbfb
Petitioners: IRR has same problematic provisions as anti-terrorism law
By Kristine Joy Patag | 24 minutes ago
Here are some of the issues raised against the IRR of the Anti-Terrorism Act of 2020.
Headlines
fbfb
'Pepito' maintains strength with expected landfall tonight over Aurora, Isabela
38 minutes ago
Tropical Storm Pepito has maintained its strength as it moves closer to Aurora-Isabela area where it is expected to make landfall...
Headlines
fbfb
Service contract scheme for PUVs may soon leave terminal
By Franco Luna | 44 minutes ago
"We know there have been a lot of challenges on how reliable public transportation is."
Headlines
fbfb
DepEd: Don't link recent suicides to issues on blended learning
By Christian Deiparine | 59 minutes ago
The education department on Tuesday said cases of suicide among teachers and students should not be directly linked to concerns...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with