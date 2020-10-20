1,640 new cases push Philippines' coronavirus tally to over 360,000

MANILA, Philippines — The country’s coronavirus caseload rose to over 360,000 Tuesday after the Department of Health registered 1,640 new infections.

A total of 360,775 people in the country have had COVID-19 since health authorities first reported a case in late January. The Philippines is among the top 20 nations with the most number of COVID-19 cases despite enforcing one of the longest lockdowns.

Latest figures from the DOH showed that many of Tuesday’s additional cases were from Cavite (86), Quezon City (86), Batangas (69), Bulacan (62) and Manila City (61).

Ninety-one percent or 1,487 of the newly-reported cases occurred in the last 14 days.

Tuesday's figures were based on the submission of all but 15 testing laboratories, DOH said.

Fatalities due to the respiratory disease increased to 6,690, up by 17 from the previous count. Eleven of the additional deaths occurred this month.

The total number of recoveries, meanwhile, reached 310,642 after 369 more people were given a clean bill of health.

Of the total confirmed cases, 43,443 were active infections.

Metro Manila mayors agreed to shorten curfew hours to 12 a.m. to 4 a.m. from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. except in Navotas City and allow residents in the capital region aged 18 to 65 years to go out of their houses. They also proposed to the government’s coronavirus task force to increase the allowed capacity in churches to 30%.

The mayors of the metropolis also recommended to keep Metro Manila under GCQ until the end of the year.

More than 4.16 million people have been tested for the coronavirus in the country.

Globally, COVID-19 has infected over 40 million people, with over 1.11 million deaths.