IATF allows cockfighting in MGCQ areas
Image shows a cockfight.
Pixabay/ToanNguyen
(Philstar.com) - October 16, 2020 - 5:04pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF) has allowed cockfighting in areas under modified general community quarantine (MGCQ).

However, local government units will still have the last say as to whether the operation of licensed cockpits and cockfighting can proceed in their respective localities.

The return of cockfighting also comes with several caveats — there can be no live audiences, online or remote betting, or the live broadcast of cockfights.

The Philippine National Police said they will intensify operations against illegal forms of cockfighting, including those which are being conducted online.

"We would like to remind the public that this kind of operation is illegal. We urge the operators and the players to wait for additional time for the release of the IATF Guideline on cockfighting operation before engaging in any activity," said PLt. Gen. Guillermo Eleazar, commander of the Joint Task Force COVID Shield.

The reopening of licensed cockpits is also “subject to strict observance with the health and safety protocols and implementing guidelines” by the Department of the Interior and Local Government.

The IATF’s decision to lift the ban on cockfighting also came with the easing of local and international travel restrictions, and the approval of the Philippine Super Liga to hold a beach volleyball tournament in a bubble.

