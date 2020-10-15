#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Senators question high proportion of Chinese workers for DPWH's bridge projects
Miniature model of the Binondo-Intramuros bridge and Estrella-Pantaleon bridge donated by the Chinese government.
Philippine Information Agency NCR/Facebook
Senators question high proportion of Chinese workers for DPWH's bridge projects
(Philstar.com) - October 15, 2020 - 11:20am

MANILA, Philippines — Senators on Wednesday flagged the significant proportion of Chinese workers set to work on bridge construction projects in Metro Manila, citing the pressing need to hire Filipino workers whose livelihoods have been imperiled by COVID-19 crisis. 

As officials from the Department of Public Works and Highways faced a Senate panel deliberating on their proposed budget for 2021, they were questioned on whether the employment of foreign workers was a condition for the approval of official development assistance (ODA) from foreign countries. 

"No, its not necessarily a condition, but a lot of these new projects, foreign projects, they do come with new technologies, they do require some specialization," DPWH Secretary Mark Villar said in response. 

"Sometimes, in some of our projects, some level of Chinese work, you see some level of foreign work, not necessarily Chinese. We have projects with the Japanese, we have projects with the Koreans, and they have special skills, special equipments," he further explained. 

According to Undersecretary Emil Sadain, 31% of the workers for the Estrella-Pantaleon bridge are Chinese, while 69% are Filipino. The ratio for the Binondo-Intramuros bridge is more equally divided with 55% Filipino workers and 45% Chinese workers. 

"Its because of the construction's methodology that goes more with the fabrications on the trusses of the [Binondo-Intramuros] bridge as compared to the Estrella-Pantaleon which is purely a concrete bridge. So, the engagement here is actually down to the technicalities," Sadain said. 

READ: Bridge burning bridges: Why the China-funded Binondo-Intramuros structure is controversial

However, Sen. Francis Pangilinan countered that having even 31% Chinese workers for a Filipino project is high "no matter how you look at it." 

"The construction industry has registered the largest drop in employment in the second quarter of this year, that's almost 30% drop in employment. So it is really imperative for government to be able to create jobs and also protect existing jobs," Pangilinan said.

When asked to do so, Villar committed to only allow foreign work if absolutely necessary for technical skills. He added that protects requiring technical assistance from foreign workers also benefit Filipino workers by means of a technology and skills transfer. 

Sen. Joel Villanueva also pressed the DPWH to ensure that the the transfer of "technical knowhow" actually occurs in order to lessen the need to employ foreign workers in the future. 

"You have to have mechanisms to ensure and monitor that they are technically different and that no Filipino is capable of doing their jobs," he pressed further. 

After deliberations which went on for almost six hours, senators moved to endorse the DPWH's proposed P666.47 billion budget for 2021 to the plenary. — Bella Perez-Rubio

2021 BUDGET DPWH SENATE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Shakeup, realignments begin
By Delon Porcalla | 11 hours ago
Speaker Lord Allan Velasco now has the full support of the “supermajority” in the House of Representatives after...
Headlines
fbfb
‘Staycations’ OK’d in 10 NCR hotels
By Catherine Talavera | 11 hours ago
More Metro Manila hotels are showing interest to operate for staycation purposes as the number of authorized hotels continues...
Headlines
fbfb
House set to approve 2021 budget tomorrow
By Edu Punay | 11 hours ago
Boy Santos, file
Headlines
fbfb
COA: Of 44 smartphones NTC bought, only 4 used as intended
By Xave Gregorio | 20 hours ago
State auditors found that of the 44 Samsung Galaxy phones purchased by the National Telecommunications Commission, only four...
Headlines
fbfb
CHED funding for 'Tulong Dunong' 2020 realigned for virus response
By Christian Deiparine | 17 hours ago
Funds for supposedly new scholars of the Commission on Higher Education's "Tulong Dunong" program this 2020 have been realigned...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
NUPL: Heavily-armed guards brought 'fear and intimidation' to Baby River's wake
By Kristine Joy Patag | 56 minutes ago
"[Nasino's] guards came looking like they were poised for battle, even as they knew that the diminutive woman in PPE and handcuffs...
Headlines
fbfb
All wind signals lifted as 'Ofel' moves over West Philippine Sea — PAGASA
1 hour ago
PAGASA said there is an “increasing likelihood” that the tropical depression will weaken into a low pressure area...
Headlines
fbfb
Sanctions urged against BJMP personnel for blocking media access to Nasino
1 hour ago
The National Union of Journalists of the Philippines is urging sanctions to be levied against personnel of the Bureau of Jail...
Headlines
fbfb
'We stand by science,' UP MSI stresses in parrying DENR exec's 'bayaran' rant
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 1 hour ago
"Scientists stand by science. Whatever they learned, studied, they share it to the public. It is part of their job," Dr. Laura...
Headlines
fbfb
Coast Guard gets new multipurpose helicopter
2 hours ago
The new helicopter will be part of the Coast Guard Aviation Force.
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with