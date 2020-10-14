#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Velasco ally regains health panel chairmanship
Undated file photo of Rep. Angelina "Helen" Tan (Quezon)
House of Representatives
Velasco ally regains health panel chairmanship
(Philstar.com) - October 14, 2020 - 10:32am

MANILA, Philippines — A known ally of Rep. Lord Allan Velasco (Marinduque) regained her chairmanship of the House health committee following his election as speaker of the chamber.

Rep. Angelina “Helen” Tan (Quezon) was reelected as House health panel chairperson during Tuesday’s special session.

Tan, a stalwart of the Nationalist People’s Coalition that backed Velasco’s speakership bid, was ousted from her position last week and replaced by Rep. Ma. Lucille Nava (Guimaras).

Speaking to Teleradyo on Wednesday, Tan said she is happy that she is back as health panel chairperson.

“I was affected by the squabble in Congress. I have a lot of pending bills that we need to tackle. Somehow, there was an effect on the affairs of the Committee on Health,” Tan said in a mix of English and Filipino.

Aside from Tan, Velasco allies Rep. Sharon Garin (AAMBIS-OWA party-list) and Rep. Eric Martinez (Valenzuela City) were also ousted from their committee chairmanships last week amid the bitter squabble for the top post at Batasang Pambansa.

Garin is part of the Party-list Coalition, while Martinez hails from the ruling PDP-Laban party. Both blocs supported Velasco’s bid for speaker.

Following their removal, former Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano addressed the body to appeal to lawmakers to stop “politicking” and “destabilizing the House” and instead work together on the proposed 2021 national budget.

Cayetano was ousted in an unprecedented session outside of Batasang Pambansa by a majority of lawmakers who just two weeks ago voted to reject his resignation as speaker. — Xave Gregorio/Philstar.com

ANGELINA TAN HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Palace tells UP, UST experts to stop publicizing quarantine status recommendations
By Christian Deiparine | 21 hours ago
Malacañang on Tuesday said a group of experts from universities should refrain from publicizing their recommendations...
Headlines
fbfb
Lord of the House
By Delon Porcalla | 12 hours ago
The slugfest over the leadership of the House of Representatives finally ended yesterday after more than 200 members of the...
Headlines
fbfb
New leadership overturns 2nd reading passage of budget bill
By Christina Mendez | 12 hours ago
The first order of business for the House of Representatives under the leadership of Speaker Lord Allan Velasco was to return...
Headlines
fbfb
Cabinet OKs easing of transport restrictions
By Christina Mendez | 12 hours ago
President Duterte and his Cabinet have approved the implementation of the one-seat apart rule in public transportation as...
Headlines
fbfb
Researcher: Group's recommendations are for free, part of public service
By Christian Deiparine | 14 hours ago
A member of the independent research group giving out recommendations to the government for its coronavirus response is hoping...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
Velasco ally regains health panel chairmanship
2 hours ago
A known ally of Rep. Lord Allan Velasco regained her chairmanship of the House health committee following his election as...
Headlines
fbfb
From 3 days to 6 hours: Court cuts time for jailed activist to attend baby's wake
By Kristine Joy Patag | 3 hours ago
Nasino can only leave her detention cell from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesday and on Friday.
Headlines
fbfb
‘Ofel’ makes second landfall in Sorsogon; Signal No. 1 up in 8 areas
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 3 hours ago
The tropical depression is bearing peak winds of 45 km per hour near the center and gusts of up to 55 kph.
Headlines
fbfb
Ofel to make landfall over Samar
By Helen Flores | 12 hours ago
The low-pressure area off Eastern Samar intensified into Tropical Depression Ofel yesterday, bringing heavy rains and gusty...
Headlines
fbfb
Deadlock on 13th month pay as Bello meets parties
By Sheila Crisostomo | 12 hours ago
The meeting called by the Department of Labor and Employment yesterday to tackle issues on 13th month pay has reached a deadlock,...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with