Velasco ally regains health panel chairmanship

MANILA, Philippines — A known ally of Rep. Lord Allan Velasco (Marinduque) regained her chairmanship of the House health committee following his election as speaker of the chamber.

Rep. Angelina “Helen” Tan (Quezon) was reelected as House health panel chairperson during Tuesday’s special session.

Tan, a stalwart of the Nationalist People’s Coalition that backed Velasco’s speakership bid, was ousted from her position last week and replaced by Rep. Ma. Lucille Nava (Guimaras).

Speaking to Teleradyo on Wednesday, Tan said she is happy that she is back as health panel chairperson.

“I was affected by the squabble in Congress. I have a lot of pending bills that we need to tackle. Somehow, there was an effect on the affairs of the Committee on Health,” Tan said in a mix of English and Filipino.

Aside from Tan, Velasco allies Rep. Sharon Garin (AAMBIS-OWA party-list) and Rep. Eric Martinez (Valenzuela City) were also ousted from their committee chairmanships last week amid the bitter squabble for the top post at Batasang Pambansa.

Garin is part of the Party-list Coalition, while Martinez hails from the ruling PDP-Laban party. Both blocs supported Velasco’s bid for speaker.

Following their removal, former Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano addressed the body to appeal to lawmakers to stop “politicking” and “destabilizing the House” and instead work together on the proposed 2021 national budget.

Cayetano was ousted in an unprecedented session outside of Batasang Pambansa by a majority of lawmakers who just two weeks ago voted to reject his resignation as speaker. — Xave Gregorio/Philstar.com