#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
LPA off Guiuan, Eastern Samar now Tropical Depression 'Ofel'
Motorists brave heavy flood at a portion of the España Boulevard in Manila on September 23, 2020.
The STAR/Miguel de Guzman
LPA off Guiuan, Eastern Samar now Tropical Depression 'Ofel'
Christian Deiparine (Philstar.com) - October 13, 2020 - 6:13pm

MANILA, Philippines—PAGASA on Tuesday said the low pressure area spotted in Guiuan, Eastern Samar has developed into Tropical Depression "Ofel" which is seen to make landfall Wednesday morning.

The state weather bureau reported that Ofel has maximum sustained winds of 45 kilometers per hour with gustiness of up to 55 kilometers per hour. 

"[It] will move generally north-northwestward today through tomorrow afternoon and will make landfall over Eastern Samar-Northern Samar area tomorrow morning," PAGASA said in its 5 p.m. bulletin.

Ofel will bring moderate to heavy rains beginning Tuesday to Wednesday morning over Catanduanes, Masbate, lbay, Sorsogon, Northern and Eastern Samar, Samar, Biliran and the northern portion of Leyte. 

Light to moderate with occasional heavy rains, meanwhile, will be experienced over the rest of Eastern Visayas and the Bicol region. 

Signal No. 1 has been raised in Sorsogon, Northern Samar, and the northern portions of Eastern Samar and Samar due to Ofel, which may see "occasional gusts associated with the tropical depression."

PAGASA said the weather condition in Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon will be partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers, but it will be caused by localized thunderstorms and not of Ofel or the Southwest Monsoon, also known as the Habagat. 

Ofel is the 15th tropical cyclone to hit the Philippines this year and is seen to intensify into a tropical storm within the next 48 hours as it approaches the West Philippine Sea. 

RELATED: La Niña amid pandemic: What local governments, communities can do to prepare

The weather bureau this October announced the onset of the La Niña in the country, which is projected to persist until the first quarter of 2021 or until March of next year. 

During this time, around five to eight tropical cyclones are expected to hit the Philippines which will also see above normal rainfall conditions. 

PHILIPPINE ATMOSPHERIC GEOPHYSICAL ASTRONOMICAL SERVICES ADMINISTRATION
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
It's final: Cayetano out as speaker as House formalizes election of Velasco
By Xave Gregorio | 8 hours ago
(Updated 12:57 p.m.) Rep. Alan Peter Cayetano (Taguig-Pateros) has irrevocably resigned as speaker of the House of Representatives...
Headlines
fbfb
Palace tells UP, UST experts to stop publicizing quarantine status recommendations
By Christian Deiparine | 4 hours ago
Malacañang on Tuesday said a group of experts from universities should refrain from publicizing their recommendations...
Headlines
fbfb
Palace says pandemic may soon be over
By Alexis Romero | 19 hours ago
Malacañang yesterday expressed optimism that the COVID-19 pandemic would end soon after three groups have expressed...
Headlines
fbfb
After distancing self from speakership row, Duterte to meet with Cayetano, Velasco again
8 hours ago
President Rodrigo Duterte will meet once again with Rep. Alan Peter Cayetano and Rep. Lord Allan Velasco following the latter’s...
Headlines
fbfb
Cayetano claims support of 200 allies
By Delon Porcalla | 19 hours ago
The real showdown over the speakership begins today, according to Rep. Alan Peter Cayetano as Congress convenes in a special...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
AFP chief: Around P480 billion needed in next 18 years for modernization
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 17 minutes ago
The chief of the Armed Forces of the Philippines on Tuesday confirmed that the military's modernization program has suffered...
Headlines
fbfb
PCOO red-tagging allegations already resolved, Andanar says
By Franco Luna | 1 hour ago
"The question on whether the PCOO was red-tagging people was already resolved...the PCOO as an institution has never red-tagged...
Headlines
fbfb
Anti-terrorism law implementing guidelines for final deliberations on Wednesday
2 hours ago
The guidelines for the implementation of contentious Anti-Terrorism Act of 2020 is up for final deliberations on October...
Headlines
fbfb
Approval of Bulacan airport franchise reflects failure of gov't to value fishers, environment — group
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 2 hours ago
Kalikasan People’s Network for the Environment said that the rush to approve the bill for the aerocity “without...
Headlines
fbfb
Paolo Duterte gets plum post in House as dust settles from speakership row
By Xave Gregorio | 2 hours ago
The presidential son was elected to chair the House Committee on Accounts which handles the budget of the House of Repre...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with