PAGASA: Tropical Storm 'Nika' out of PAR but rains to continue

MANILA, Philippines — State weather bureau PAGASA on Monday afternoon said Tropical Storm Nika exited the Philippine Area of Responsibility, but rains will persist in many parts of the country until Tuesday.

In its latest weather bulletin, the agency said Nika left PAR at 11 a.m. on Monday, but another low pressure area was spotted in Mindanao this afternoon.

PAGASA said the combined effects of Nika and the southwest monsoon or Habagat will bring light to moderate with occasional heavy rains over Metro Manila, Ilocos Region, CAR, Cagayan Valley, Central Luzon, CALABARZON, Camarines Provinces, Mindoro Provinces as well as in Palawan.

"Flooding (including flashfloods) and rain-induced landslides may occur during heavy or prolonged rainfall especially in areas that are highly or very highly susceptible to these hazards," weather forecasters added.

The low pressure area being monitored was sighted east of Mindanao at 540 kilometers east of Surigao City, and is likely to develop to a tropical depression in 48 hours as it moves towards the Bicol Region-Eastern Visayas area.

It is seen to bring scattered rain showers over Dinagat Islands, Surigao Provinces and Davao Oriental.

Gale warning was also raised in Batanes, Cagayan including Babuyan Islands, Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, La Union, Pangasinan, Zambales and Bataan due to "rough to very rough seas."

"Sea travel is risky over these areas, especially for those using small seacrafts," PAGASA said.