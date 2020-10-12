#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Velasco faction moves to unseat Cayetano as House speaker
In this September 29,2020 photo posted by Sen. Christopher Lawrence Go (L), President Rodrigo Duterte meets with Rep. Lord Allan Velasco (Marinduque) and House Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano (Taguig-Pateros)
Sen. Christopher "Bong" Go, released
Velasco faction moves to unseat Cayetano as House speaker
(Philstar.com) - October 12, 2020 - 10:27am

MANILA, Philippines — The administration faction supporting Rep. Lord Allan Velasco (Marinduque) is pushing to unseat Rep. Alan Peter Cayetano (Taguig-Pateros) as speaker of the House of Representatives by declaring the position vacant Monday morning.

In a manifesto shared to media, the Velasco faction claims to have the support of 187 House members, which constitute a majority of House of Representatives’ 299 members.

“In accordance with Section 13, Rule 3 of the Rules of the House of Representatives, of the 18th Congress, we call to assemble, move to and cast our vote to declare the position of Speaker VACANT on Monday, October 12, 2020,” the manifesto read.

“Further, also in accordance with the same Section, we will move to and cast our vote to declare Representative Lord Allan Velasco of Marinduque as Speaker of the House of Representatives of the 18th Congress,” it added.

According to the House rules, “[t]he position of Speaker may only be declared vacant through nominal voting by a majority vote of all the Members. In cases when all offices are declared vacant, the incumbent Secretary General shall preside over the proceedings of the House only for the purpose and until the election of a new Speaker.”

The Velasco faction said the lower chamber is in need of a leader “with a heart of a public servant, and not with a heart of a tyrant; a leader who listens and empowers others, and not just to a clique who builds walls to shun others; and a leader who is committed to serving the people rather than serving his self-interest and personal ambition.”

Under the term-sharing deal brokered by President Rodrigo Duterte, Cayetano will serve as speaker for the first 15 months, which will end by October 2020, if followed. Velasco will then take over the post for 21 months or until June 2022.

The House session has been suspended until Tuesday, when it convenes for a special session that Duterte called for last week.

READ: Cayetano stays on as House speaker after offer to quit

Issues on national budget bill

The Velasco faction also said it manifests its “earnest and full commitment” to the chief executive’s certification of the proposed P4.5-trillion national budget as urgent.

“We have likewise the constitutional responsibility to pass a budget that is fair, equitable, timely, and responsive to the needs of our country and our communities, as we battle a very serious public health and economic crisis,” the manifesto read.

House lawmakers are supposed to convene from October 13 to 16 for a special session to resume plenary deliberations on the 2021 budget. The House session is currently suspended after the budget was approved on second reading last week. 

The Velasco faction said the termination of deliberations “deprived the Filipino of people of exercising, through their duly-elected Representatives, their right to participate in crafting a national budget that would best serve the country.”

“The House members were stripped of their legislative duty to scrutinize the spending plan of various important agencies… As a result, this invalid delegation effectively railroads and replaces the important budget process which is comprised of sponsorship, debate and amendments,” the manifesto read.

ALAN PETER CAYETANO HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES LORD ALLAN VELASCO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
House majority will 'respect' term-sharing agreement
20 hours ago
"We will respect the term-sharing agreement and ensure a smooth transition of leadership in the House of Representatives,"...
Headlines
fbfb
Monsoon, 2 LPAs to bring rains
By Helen Flores | 11 hours ago
More rains are expected over most parts of the country this week due to the southwest monsoon and two low-pressure areas,...
Headlines
fbfb
Pinay nurse in UK conferred British Empire Medal
By Pia Lee-Brago | 11 hours ago
A Filipino nurse has been awarded a British Empire Medal for her tireless work to support her colleagues and community during...
Headlines
fbfb
China eyes ‘oasis of peace’ in Southeast Asia
By Pia Lee-Brago | 11 hours ago
China wants an “oasis of peace” in Southeast Asia and anchors its hopes on achieving this by being “permanent”...
Headlines
fbfb
Are there exemptions from 13th month pay?
By Mayen Jaymalin | 11 hours ago
Despite the disruption caused by the coronavirus pandemic, employers are required to give their workers the mandated 13th...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
Jailed activist mom asks Manila court to let her attend baby's funeral
By Kristine Joy Patag | 33 minutes ago
“She prays for true compassion and mercy that any inconsolable mother in deep sorrow needs,” Reina Mae Nasino's...
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte: Set aside politics, pass budget
By Alexis Romero | 11 hours ago
President Duterte has asked lawmakers to set aside politics and pass the proposed P4.5-trillion national budget for next year...
Headlines
fbfb
Government keen on declaring climate emergency – Cimatu
By Elizabeth Marcelo | 11 hours ago
A “climate emergency” may be declared by government to compel a whole-nation effort in addressing the worsening...
Headlines
fbfb
IATF OKs easing outbound travel limits for Pinoys
By Alexis Romero | 11 hours ago
The government’s pandemic task force has agreed in principle to relax the outbound travel restrictions on Filipinos...
Headlines
fbfb
PhilHealth flagged for P153 million ICT deals
By Elizabeth Marcelo | 11 hours ago
The Philippine Health Insurance Corp. has placed government at a losing end with P153 million worth of “disadvantageous”...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with