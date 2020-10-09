#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Journalists dared to be braver as attacks on press continue
Xave Gregorio (Philstar.com) - October 9, 2020 - 4:38pm

MANILA, Philippines — Journalists were challenged to be much braver to be able to combat continued attacks on press freedom under the current administration.

This was the call of some of the panelists during the Center for Media Freedom and Responsibility’s Jaime V. Ongpin Journalism Seminar, which was held virtually on Friday for the first time.

“We do have to be braver now. The time for relying on press releases and press conferences is over,” ABS-CBN’s Chiara Zambrano said. “We have to take what was said and just shed out, peel away the spin, and tell the real story behind it.”

For ABS-CBN’s Christian Esguerra, Filipino journalists should unlearn meekness by clarifying their loyalties.

“Are we simply loyal, blind followers to, let’s say employers, or those that provide our paycheck? Or, more importantly, are we looking at the higher cost, which is our loyalty to the truth and our commitment to the citizens?” Esguerra said.

He added, “If you don’t have courage, if you are a coward, you should not be in journalism.”

Rappler’s Lian Buan and ABS-CBN’s Mike Navallo, meanwhile, advocated for unity and collaboration among journalists so that they may be better equipped to push back against attacks.

“It’s also important that we as journalists also enable each other, support each other … Just to send the message that we’re not taking this sitting down,” Navallo said.

“We just have to follow up on each other’s questions, follow up on each other’s stories and recognize that if our message is louder, if the truth — that we know it is the truth — is louder, then we have a better chance at beating the trolls,” Buan said.

For his part, GMA’s Raffy Tima stressed that the adherence to the journalistic principle of objectivity is a good shield against groups or individuals who may want to challenge the credibility of a story.

Eroding press freedom

The panelists in the seminar also debunked the government’s claim that press freedom is very much alive in the country, as they pointed out that certain actions by the government has begun eroding that freedom.

“We are still free to a certain point … but it is eroding and we can feel it,” said Philstar.com editor in chief Camille Diola. “And we cannot pretend that the towering issues of ABS-CBN and Rappler being attacked do not affect us.”

President Rodrigo Duterte has repeatedly lashed out at the media, especially ABS-CBN, Rappler and the Philippine Daily Inquirer.

Rappler and its CEO and executive editor, Maria Ressa, are facing a flurry of cases filed by the government before various courts.

The House of Representatives, controlled by allies of Duterte, has denied ABS-CBN a fresh legislative franchise even if government agencies have cleared the media giant of any wrongdoing.

Winning the war

Buan pointed out that the denial of ABS-CBN’s franchise, along with Malacañang’s ban on Rappler reporters from entering its premises, are examples of prior restraint.

She also cited the extension of the prescription period for cyber libel from one year to 12 years and the passage of the anti-terrorism law as examples of how the press is being restrained.

“They can claim that there is a free press, but all these weaponization of all these laws prove that it’s actually less free,” she said.

Buan also conceded that Philippine media is being “clobbered” in the propaganda war, adding that she fears that Filipinos would eventually lose trust in the media.

The solution, the panelists said, is simply to do better journalism.

“We can start with ourselves. With every article that we write, with every interview that we conduct, let’s not allow those people in power get away with a lot of lies,” Esguerra said.

CENTER FOR MEDIA FREEDOM AND RESPONSIBILITY
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Nine found dead after violence erupted in Bilibid
By Kristine Joy Patag | 4 hours ago
The Southern Police District, citing information from Bureau of Corrections spokesperson Gabriel Chaclag, reported that seven...
Headlines
fbfb
Violence erupts in Bilibid, casualties reported
By Kristine Joy Patag | 7 hours ago
The Bureau of Corrections confirmed that violence erupted at the New Bilibid Prison in early morning of Friday, and casualties...
Headlines
fbfb
Mass termination of PAL employees unlikely – DOLE
By Mayen Jaymalin | 18 hours ago
The planned mass termination of 2,400 Philippine Airlines employees is unlikely to push through, the Department of Labor and...
Headlines
fbfb
CA justice Rosario appointed to Supreme Court
By Kristine Joy Patag | 6 hours ago
Rosario has been at the appellate court since September 2005, serving as an associate justice for 15 years.
Headlines
fbfb
Cayetano apologizes to Sotto
By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 18 hours ago
Senate President Vicente Sotto III has accepted the apology of Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano over his blaming the Senate for...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
Duterte calls Congress to special session next week for budget deliberations
7 minutes ago
Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said Duterte called the Congress to hold a special session on October 13-16, “to...
Headlines
fbfb
Groups renew a mother's plea: Allow young prisoner to be with baby in last days
By Kristine Joy Patag | 1 hour ago
“KAPATID appeals to the Court and prison authorities to allow Reina Mae to be with her baby who is struggling for survival....
Headlines
fbfb
COVID-19 cases in Philippines climb to 334,770; deaths at 6,152
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 2 hours ago
The Department of Health reported 2,996 additional coronavirus cases Friday as the confirmed number of COVID-19 infections...
Headlines
fbfb
SC set to test viability of computerized Bar exams
By Kristine Joy Patag | 2 hours ago
The Supreme Court is set to test the viability of computerizing the next Bar examinations, it announced on Friday.
Headlines
fbfb
Ilocos Norte to reopen to Luzon tourists on October 15
By Rosette Adel | 2 hours ago
After Boracay, Ilocos Norte government announced that it would open its borders to local travelers from Luzon starting October...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with