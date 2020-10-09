#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
DOH greenlights recruitment of participants for Avigan trial
A health worker from Santa Ana Hospital in Manila shows the anti-flu drug "Avigan," which was donated by Japan for the COVID-19 patients in the Philippines in this undated photo.
The STAR/KJ Rosales
DOH greenlights recruitment of participants for Avigan trial
(Philstar.com) - October 9, 2020 - 2:10pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health said it has given the go signal for the recruitment of participants in a clinical trial that aims to study the efficiency of anti-flu drug Avigan on treating the coronavirus disease.

Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said the department is just waiting for the insurance documents to be finalized but it has given the permission for the recruitment of study participants to go ahead.

“We already gave the signal to our proponents. They are now going to start recruiting for the trial,” Vergeire said in a media briefing Friday.

Some 100 patients would take part in the trial that would study Avigan as a possible COVID-19 treatment.

Once participants are enrolled in the trial, the study can officially start “hopefully by next week,” Vergeire added.

The clinical evaluation of the Japanese drug was initially slated on August 17 but processing delays hampered the start of the trial.

The Philippine General Hospital, Santa Ana Hospital, Dr. Jose N. Rodriguez Memorial Hospital and Quirino Memorial Center are the participating hospitals.

The DOH earlier said that P18 million had been allocated for the clinical trial.

Clinical trials in China suggested that Avigan could play a role in shortening the recovery time for patients who have contracted the new coronavirus. However, there are concerns about the drug’s side effects such as birth defects. — Gaea Katreena Cabico

 

NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Cayetano apologizes to Sotto
By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 15 hours ago
Senate President Vicente Sotto III has accepted the apology of Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano over his blaming the Senate for...
Headlines
fbfb
Mass termination of PAL employees unlikely – DOLE
By Mayen Jaymalin | 15 hours ago
The planned mass termination of 2,400 Philippine Airlines employees is unlikely to push through, the Department of Labor and...
Headlines
fbfb
Philippines COVID-19 cases declining – UP experts
By Janvic Mateo | 15 hours ago
An independent group of researchers has observed a declining number of new COVID-19 cases nationwide, but recommended the...
Headlines
fbfb
Violence erupts in Bilibid, casualties reported
By Kristine Joy Patag | 4 hours ago
The Bureau of Corrections confirmed that violence erupted at the New Bilibid Prison in early morning of Friday, and casualties...
Headlines
fbfb
DOLE eyes deferment of 13th month pay
By Mayen Jaymalin | 15 hours ago
Some workers may not be able to receive the mandated 13th month pay this coming holiday season, according to the Department...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
Tolentino shuns DOST role in clinical trials for COVID-19 vaccine, says matter is 'purely' for DOH
By Christian Deiparine | 1 hour ago
A lawmaker is questioning the role of the Department of Science and Technology in talks for possible clinical trials for a...
Headlines
fbfb
Nine found dead after violence erupted in Bilibid
By Kristine Joy Patag | 1 hour ago
The Southern Police District, citing information from Bureau of Corrections spokesperson Gabriel Chaclag, reported that seven...
Headlines
fbfb
ABS-CBN's Esguerra is McLuhan fellow, Philstar.com's Diola gets CMFR award of distinction
2 hours ago
Philstar.com editor in chief Camille Diola received Friday the award of distinction in journalism from the Center for Media...
Headlines
fbfb
Promising to do better, DepEd says errors part of adjustment to distance learning
By Christian Deiparine | 3 hours ago
Distance learning for millions of students in the country began this week, with all eyes on the education department over...
Headlines
fbfb
CA justice Rosario appointed to Supreme Court
By Kristine Joy Patag | 3 hours ago
Rosario has been at the appellate court since September 2005, serving as an associate justice for 15 years.
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with