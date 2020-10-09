DOH greenlights recruitment of participants for Avigan trial

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health said it has given the go signal for the recruitment of participants in a clinical trial that aims to study the efficiency of anti-flu drug Avigan on treating the coronavirus disease.

Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said the department is just waiting for the insurance documents to be finalized but it has given the permission for the recruitment of study participants to go ahead.

“We already gave the signal to our proponents. They are now going to start recruiting for the trial,” Vergeire said in a media briefing Friday.

Some 100 patients would take part in the trial that would study Avigan as a possible COVID-19 treatment.

Once participants are enrolled in the trial, the study can officially start “hopefully by next week,” Vergeire added.

The clinical evaluation of the Japanese drug was initially slated on August 17 but processing delays hampered the start of the trial.

The Philippine General Hospital, Santa Ana Hospital, Dr. Jose N. Rodriguez Memorial Hospital and Quirino Memorial Center are the participating hospitals.

The DOH earlier said that P18 million had been allocated for the clinical trial.

Clinical trials in China suggested that Avigan could play a role in shortening the recovery time for patients who have contracted the new coronavirus. However, there are concerns about the drug’s side effects such as birth defects. — Gaea Katreena Cabico