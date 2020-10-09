COVID-19 cases in Philippines climb to 334,770; deaths at 6,152

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health reported 2,996 additional coronavirus cases Friday as the confirmed number of COVID-19 infections nationwide rose to 334,770.

Of the country’s total caseload, 53,311 are active infections or those who are still undergoing treatment or quarantine.

Latest figures from the DOH showed that 2,996 of the newly-announced cases, 1,094 were from Metro Manila. Meanwhile, 282 were from Cavite, 166 from Batangas, 152 from Iloilo and 147 from Laguna.

2,554 or 85% of the new cases occurred in the last 14 days.

The department also announced 2,996 additional recovered patients, raising to 275,307 the total number of COVID-19 survivors.

However, 83 more patients succumbed to the disease, taking the death toll to 6,152. Of the newly-logged fatalities, 33 died in October and 39 in September.

Ninety-five duplicates were removed from the total case count. Twenty-one of those were recovered cases.

Researcher studying the coronavirus outbreak in the country noted that the number of COVID-19 cases in the country has declined to 2,500 new cases per day, while it has decreased to less than 1,000 in outbreak epicenter Metro Manila.

“The situation in the NCR has improved as the rate of transmission, the number of cases, as well as the positivity rate are all on a downward trend,” the OCTA Research team said. It, however, stressed that this is “not irreversible” and significant efforts have to be undertaken to sustain the trend.

The OCTA Research group, however, recommended to tighten quarantine measures in areas deemed high risk and those with limited hospital capacity.

Global COVID-19 cases have reached 36.43 million, including 1.06 million deaths.