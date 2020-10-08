Palace tells parents: Don't be afraid of vaccines

MANILA, Philippines — Parents should not be afraid to have their children immunized for measles, Malacañang said Thursday, after the health department warned of a possible outbreak of the disease next year.

Presidential spokesman Harry Roque said the vaccine against measles has been used for a long time and has been proven safe.

"The message of the president to parents is do not be afraid of the vaccine. The vaccine against measles is one of the oldest...Why expose our beloved children to risks when we have a tried and proven vaccine against it?" Roque said at a press briefing.

"We understand your fear during the time of COVID-10 because many spread risks because of other vaccines. But the (vaccine against) measles has been used for a long time so you have nothing to be afraid of," he added.

Earlier, Wilda Silva, program manager of the health department's national immunization program, said more than 2.4 million children under five years old are susceptible to measle infection this year. She said a mass immunization campaign would avert another outbreak at a time when the Philippines is grappling with the COVID-19 pandemic. A total of 48,525 cases of measles were recorded in the Philippines last year.

Fears about the safety of vaccines have been attributed to the risks tied to Dengvaxia. The P3.5 billion Dengvaxia project, which was implemented during the time of former president Benigno Aquino III, stirred controversy after it was alleged that the vaccine may have endangered the health of students who never had dengue fever.