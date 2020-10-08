'Warrior-leader' of private hospitals' group Rustico Jimenez, 72

MANILA, Philippines—The leader of the Private Hospitals' Association of the Philippines has died at the age of 72, his daughter confirmed on Thursday.

Rustico Jimenez was an "irreplaceable defender and advicate of the rights of private hospitals," PHAPi said.

"The Association will surely miss his leadership of fourteen years as he gallantly steered the PHAPi to excellent service to its members," the group said.

His death was confirmed by his daughter Nina Erica on DZMM Teleradyo.

"He wasn't having any complaints but he was not feeling well and his sugar level was high as diabetes runs in the family," she said in Filipino.

Jimenez had insisted in recent days on joining video meetings despite pleas from his children to rest, Erica added.

"My father's passion was really on helping PHAPi, it's not because he wants to stop but because it's really difficulty when hospitals are not paid on time," she said.

Jimenez, while PHAPi chief, alleged that the Philippine Health Insurance Corp. still owes private hospitals some P18 billion in medical reimbursements.

In 2019, the group had threatened that hospitals will no longer renew their accreditation with PhilHealth because of the unpaid claims.

It was also under Jimenez's stint that private hospitals called for the replacement of an "exhausted" Health Secretary Francisco Duque III for his mishandling of the coronavirus crisis in the country.

Her daughter thanked those who condoled with their family and hoped that Jimenez's "legacy will continue on." - Christian Deiparine