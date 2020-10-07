#VACCINEWATCHPH
Vaccination program vs measles, polio starts October 26
This February 7, 2019 photo shows a health office worker conducting a house-to-house visit to immunize children.
The STAR/Michael Varcas
(Philstar.com) - October 7, 2020 - 5:32pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines will conduct a nationwide supplemental vaccination program against measles, rubella and polio this month even as the country battles the coronavirus pandemic.

Beginning October 26, the Department of Health and local government units nationwide will conduct a supplemental immunization activity to prevent a possible measles outbreak next year and halt the ongoing recirculation of polio in communities.

The first phase of the immunization campaign will be held from October 26 to November 2020 in Mindanao, Cordillera Administrative Region, Ilocos region, Cagayan Valley, MIMAROPA and Bicol region.

Meanwhile, the second phase will be conducted in February 2021 in Visayas, Metro Manila, Central Luzon and Calabarzon.

Children between nine and 59 months will be given measles-rubella vaccines, while those below 59 months will be provided with oral polio vaccine.

In a briefing Wednesday, Dr. Wilda Silva, DOH National Immunization Program manager, said there will be no door-to-door vaccination. Guardians and parents, however, can have their children immunized in hospitals, health centers or temporary facilities.

‘High-risk’ for measles outbreak

Silva said that all provinces in the country are at high-risk for a measles outbreak.

DOH said that an estimated 2.4 million children under the age of five are susceptible for measles. It can cause high-grade fever, rashes, cough, eye infection and can lead to complications such as pneumonia, ear infection, blindness, severe diarrhea and swelling of the brain.

“It’s very critical that we do this now because as you have seen the cases of measles in 2020 last quarter has been going down. So this supplemental immunization activity in the true sense of the word is going to prevent the future outbreak,” Silva said.

Polio, on the other hand, is a potentially debilitating illness that causes fever, neck stiffness, muscle and can eventually lead to lifelong paralysis. There is no treatment for polio but vaccination offers a reliable protection. — Gaea Katreena Cabico

