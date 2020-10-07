#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Citing results of recount, SC asked to junk Marcos protest vs Robredo
The groups held a small picket outside the Supreme Court on October 7, 2020 after they submitted their letter to the justices.
JUCRA pool photo
Citing results of recount, SC asked to junk Marcos protest vs Robredo
(Philstar.com) - October 7, 2020 - 2:39pm

MANILA, Philippines — Akbayan Citizen’s Action Party and various youth groups asked the Supreme Court, sitting as Presidential Electoral Tribunal, to junk the election protest of former Sen. Bongbong Marcos against Vice President Leni Robredo.

In a letter to the tribunal, the groups said that based on the rules of PET, “this case is already ripe for a decision.”

“We believe there’s no more reason for the PET to keep this protest going,” the groups added.

The tribunal last week ordered the Commission on Elections and the Office of the Solicitor General to comment on pending issues related to the poll protest. In particular, on issues involving the annulment of elections in the provinces of Lanao del Sur, Basilan and Maguindanao on the ground of terrorism, intimidation, harassment of voters and pre-shading of ballots.

But the groups noted that PET rules state that substantial recovery must be made in the recount of the three pilot provinces — Iloilo, Camarines Sur and Negros Oriental — for Marcos’ protest to prosper.

EXPLAINER: What is PET Rule 65 and why are Robredo's lawyers bringing it up?

Marcos however failed, the groups said as they noted that the recount showed that Robredo’s lead widened by 15,093 votes.

PET said in the October 2019 resolution: “After the revision and appreciation, the lead of protestee Robredo increased from 263,473 to 278,566.”

“Each day that the final PET decision is delayed gives the Marcoses more opportunities to undermine the people’s voice in the 2016 elections,” they said.

“With this, we respectfully call on the PET to decide and dismiss the protest with finality and uphold the victory of [Robredo] in the 2016 elections. By doing so, the PET will allow the true voice of the Filipino people that was heard in 2016 to full resonate,” the groups added.

The youth groups are not parties to the pending petition. — Kristine Joy Patag

BONGBONG MARCOS LENI ROBREDO PRESIDENTIAL ELECTORAL TRIBUNAL SUPREME COURT
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Duterte to Velasco: It’s your right time now
By Delon Porcalla | 16 hours ago
It’s now the “right time” for him to take over as House speaker, Rep. Lord Allan Velasco said yesterday,...
Headlines
fbfb
Whatever happened to: Anti-COVID motorcycle barriers
By Jonathan de Santos | 6 hours ago
The motorcycle barriers are plastic shields meant to prevent COVID-19 transmission between the motorcycle driver and their...
Headlines
fbfb
I’ve never killed anyone – Duterte
By Christina Mendez | 16 hours ago
Has President Duterte killed or ordered the execution of anybody, including criminals?
Headlines
fbfb
Immigration reminds public: Travel restrictions remain
3 hours ago
The Bureau of Immigration on Wednesday reminded the public that travel restrictions remain in place in this time of pandemic...
Headlines
fbfb
Cayetano assures budget won’t be delayed even if House will miss original deadline
By Xave Gregorio | 3 hours ago
Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano assured that the proposed 2021 national budget would not be delayed even if the House will be...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
Palace mum on ABS-CBN's return to free TV via Zoe's Channel 11
By Alexis Romero | 1 hour ago
Malacañang was mum on the return of broadcast giant ABS-CBN to free television three months after a House committee...
Headlines
fbfb
CHR urges greater investment in mental health amid COVID-19 crisis
2 hours ago
According to CHR, the National Center for Mental Health recorded a spike in the monthly hotline calls on depression —...
Headlines
fbfb
Lawmakers in talks to convene House session ahead of November 16
By Xave Gregorio | 2 hours ago
Some lawmakers are supposedly in talks to convene a session in the House of Representatives ahead of November 16, when they...
Headlines
fbfb
Coast Guard 'concerned' with Manila Bay reclamation projects
By Franco Luna | 2 hours ago
"We are very much concerned about the effects of reclamation projects within Manila Bay especially since there are a lot of...
Headlines
fbfb
Criticized at home, health chief Duque to lead WHO Western Pacific session
By Christian Deiparine | 3 hours ago
Health Secretary Francisco Duque III will head the WHO Western Pacific region's 71st session this year centering on response...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with