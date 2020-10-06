#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
'DOTr open to other automatic fare collection system providers'
Transportation Secretary Arthur Tugade urged AF Payments Inc., a consortium of Metro Pacific Investments Corp. and Ayala Corp., to give Beep cards to commuters once they buy load, even with the minimum amount they need.
Boy Santos, file
'DOTr open to other automatic fare collection system providers'
(Philstar.com) - October 6, 2020 - 7:09pm

MANILA, Philippines — The transportation department is open to hearing out the proposals from other automatic fare collection system providers amid unresolved disagreements with its current operator, it said Tuesday. 

This comes as the latest development after the department suspended the mandatory use of beep cards at the EDSA Busway after AF Payments Inc.—the operator of the Beep card used for carousel buses along EDSA—refused to waive the cost of the beep card, which drew criticism after passengers were required to buy cards worth P180 before they could avail of a bus ride.  

According to transportation spokesperson Goddes Libiran, any possible providers should be ready to integrate with others should the platform be opened up.

"[Secretary Tugade] means other automatic fare collection system providers. Sec. Tugade does not want a monopoly. We are studying the possibility of opening up the AFCS platform to all providers who are interested in offering better solutions, but their systems should be open and ready for integration and interoperability. Sec. Tugade also noted that charges in operating the system must not be shouldered by commuters," Libiran said in a text message to reporters. 

Asked about the offer of AF Payments to give away 125,000 free cards to “people in need," Libiran said: "We note their offer. But we will decide on this in due time. But as of now, the no Beep card no ride policy is still suspended. We open our doors to other providers."

The No Beep Card, No Entry policy was implemented, the department said, to further decrease the possible spread of the coronavirus, though the government and the company have so far failed to reach an agreement on the proposal to give the cards to commuters for free, which President Rodrigo Duterte again called for in his public address late Monday night.

“That’s just a card. Just give it away for free. Why pay for it? We have been wasting so many billions on corruption, and yet you can’t give that away?” the chief executive said then in Filipino.

Earlier Tuesday, Transportation Secretary Arthur Tugade said in an interview with CNN Philippines that the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board was still in talks with the service provider of beep card, with the department pressing its proposal for free cards.

Tugade added that the No Beep Card, No Entry policy should last no less than five days. 

"I don't believe that only one can control the business. I believe in having multiple service providers... just yesterday, many [companies] hinted that they are interested in the program and in our desire to give the beep card for free," Tugade said in a mix of Filipino and English. 

"The question there is, are there only 125,000 beep card users? Because it will be more than 125,000. If they want to offer for free, [then they should] give every user free. That is what they should offer. Now, if I accept the 125,000, our hands might be tied. So I said, we should analyze the proposals. That is why I didn't accept it."

— Franco Luna 

BEEP CARDS DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION DOTR
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Palace: Duterte says Velasco can seek House speakership
By Xave Gregorio | 9 hours ago
(Update 2, 2:32 p.m.) Speakership contender Rep. Lord Allan Velasco met with President Rodrigo Duterte on Monday evening amid...
Headlines
fbfb
Populist leaders like Duterte poll well during crises — political scientist
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 7 hours ago
Populist leaders thrive in times of crisis, a political scientist said on Monday in response to the high approval and...
Headlines
fbfb
New whistleblower tags ex-Immigration exec Mariñas in 'pastillas' scheme
By Kristine Joy Patag | 7 hours ago
A new witness, another immigration officer, testified at the Senate hearing on Tuesday and pinned former Port Operations Division...
Headlines
fbfb
Apply for voluntary separation, PAL employees urged
By Richmond Mercurio | 20 hours ago
Flag carrier Philippine Airlines has called on employees to apply for voluntary separation as part of a manpower reduction...
Headlines
fbfb
Citing COA report, Recto scores DOH for letting P2.2 billion in meds expire
3 hours ago
"In a nation where many resort to halving tablets for lack of money to buy the full prescribed dosage, the recently-released...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
Duterte says he can't find reason to prosecute Duque over PhilHealth mess
By Alexis Romero | 56 minutes ago
President Rodrigo Duterte does not see any good reason to file charges against Health Secretary Franciso Duque III over...
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte ordered DOH to distribute nearly expired medicines — Palace
By Alexis Romero | 1 hour ago
President Rodrigo Duterte has ordered the Department of Health to distribute medicines that are about to expire after state...
Headlines
fbfb
'DOTr open to other automatic fare collection system providers'
1 hour ago
"He means other automatic fare collection system (AFCS) providers. Sec. Tugade does not want a monopoly," Libiran said in...
Headlines
fbfb
New subspecies of microsnail discovered in Masungi Georeserve
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 1 hour ago
The new subspecies of snail—Hypselostoma latispira masungiensis—is a land snail dependent on karst ecosystems...
Headlines
fbfb
Appeals court reverses ruling, orders gov't to submit data on Leyte rep's inclusion on 'narco list'
By Kristine Joy Patag | 2 hours ago
The appeals court said that while respondents perceive that their reluctance to disclose confidential information came with...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with