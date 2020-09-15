#VACCINEWATCHPH
Quarantine violations reported to task force on Facebook result in 16 arrests
Photo release shows the sixteen who were arrested after they were found violating quarantine procedures.
JTF CV Shield/Released
Franco Luna (Philstar.com) - September 15, 2020 - 3:43pm

MANILA, Philippines — Taguig City police arrested 16 people found drinking together on the streets at a birthday celebration after they were reported to the quarantine enforcement task force via social media, it said Tuesday. 

The operation, the Joint Task Force COVID Shield said, resulted from the report of a one social media user "who provided the local police with the details of the violation and even provided photos of the on-going violation of the quarantine protocols" to the COVID Shield Facebook Page.  

In a statement issued Tuesday afternoon, the joint task force disclosed that operatives of the Hagonoy Police Sub-Station 9 in Bicutan, Taguig City were immediately sent to Aguirre Street in Barangay Lower Bicutan at around 10:30 p.m. on September 12 after they received the complaint.  

READ: Task force creates Facebook page for complaints on quarantine violations

“When the police personnel went there, those who attended the birthday celebration were not wearing face masks and not observing the proper physical distancing,” said Police Lt. Gen. Guillermo Eleazar, task force commander.

This comes just days after the task force formally opened its Facebook page, which it said could be used to gather evidence from netizens "to warn, to fine and to summon the people concerned in coordination with the barangay officials concerned." 

After the task force's initial announcement, the National Privacy Commission in a separate statement urged them to be judicious in their monitoring and considerate of data privacy ramifications.  

Arrested after the operation were:

  • Ralph Cruz, 19
  • Nichole Cruz, 21
  • Michael Quijou, 21
  • Christian Pregil, 21
  • Paul Belarmino, 21
  • Ian Augala, 21
  • Enen Sison, 21
  • Jojo Angala, 39
  • Jackie Bosque, 37
  • Franz Pascua, 19
  • Monica Reyes, 19
  • Kevin John de Guzman, 23
  • Ivan Pacete, 21
  • Gabriel Inserto, 21
  • Mark Anthony Ortigas, 21;
  • "and a 17-year old female."

"All those accosted were taken to the basketball court of the barangay which serves as a holding area for quarantine violators, and were released after six hours," the task force said in its statement.  

"They will be charged with violation of the Taguig City Ordinance number 27-89 (Drinking in Public Places) and violation of Article 151 of the Revised Penal Code (Resistance and Disobedience to a Person in Authority)."

President Rodrigo Duterte has said that violating quarantine protocols and not wearing a face mask outdoors can be considered a “serious crime” as the country grapples with the public health crisis, though critics have expressed concern over the health and safety of those taken to cramped detention facilities like basketball courts.

In an earlier statement, the task force said it would be looking into fines and community service as possible penalties for any quarantine violators apprehended. 

"We will have to ask our police to be more strict. So hulihin talaga. A little shame would put them on notice forever. Sino ba namang gustong mahuli ka. But if you are brought to the police station and detained there, that would give you a lesson for all time,” the chief executive said at a public address in July. 

 

As It Happens
LATEST UPDATE: September 15, 2020 - 11:58am

Other regions and provinces in the Philippines considered moderate and low-risk areas will be placed under general community quarantine starting May 1. Bookmark this page for updates. (Main image by The STAR/Edd Gumban)

September 15, 2020 - 11:58am

About 57% of Filipinos fear "the worst of the COVID-19 crisis is yet to come", according to a Social Weather Stations survey released Tuesday.

The same poll shows that 35% of Filipinos said "the worst is behind us."

The probability-based survey survey was conducted from July 2 to 6 using mobile phone and computer-assisted telephone interviewing among a nationally-representative sample of 1,555 working-age Filipinos nationwide.

September 14, 2020 - 12:08pm

Former Manila Archbishop Luis Antonio Cardinal Tagle may have picked up COVID-19 at the airport or in the airplane, according to CBCP acting president Pablo Virgilio David.

Tagle tested negative for the coronavirus in Rome last September 7 and was allowed to make the trip home. He tested positive on September 11 upon arriving in Manila.

"Cardinal Chito came home also to visit his elderly parents in Imus, Cavite. Now he is prevented from doing so because he has to stay in isolation in the next 14 days. Fortunately, he is asymptomatic," David says.

September 14, 2020 - 9:08am

The Department of Health urges the public to use transport options that can afford at least 1-meter distancing, as the Department of Transportation eases restrictions in public transport.

The DOH enjoins all Filipinos to be extra vigilant in situations where distancing cannot be practiced.

"Further, we ask all Filipinos to continue to practice all elements of BIDA—wearing of masks and face shields, handwashing and physical distancing. Based on evidence, the level of protection increases when the practices are combined," the DOH says.

September 9, 2020 - 1:13pm

The Department of Labor and Employment says it has released some P6.3 million in livelihood assistance to various workers’ groups in Mimaropa.

The beneficiaries are fishers association, coconut farmers, tricycle drivers, motorcycle shop workers, women’s group, and displaced workers from the provinces of Mindoro and Romblon, the regional office adds.

September 7, 2020 - 4:11pm

The Department of Health reports 1,383 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Philippines, raising the national tally to 238,727.

The DOH also confirms 230 additional recoveries, pushing the total of recovered patients to 184,906. The country's death toll is now at 3,890 with 15 new reported deaths.

With these, total active cases in the Philippines (net of COVID-19 deaths and recoveries) now stands at 49, 931.

