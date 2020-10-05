Beep suspended; cash OK on busway

MANILA, Philippines — Commuters using the EDSA Busway can again use cash to pay for their fares beginning today as the Department of Transportation (DOTr) and the consortium behind the Beep card failed to reach an agreement on the government’s proposal to give the cards free to commuters.

The DOTr yesterday advised the public that it is suspending the mandatory use of Beep cards at the EDSA Busway until the issue is resolved.

“We are saddened by the refusal of AF Payments Inc. (AFPI), the provider of the automatic fare collection system (AFCS) at the EDSA Busway, to waive the cost of the Beep card despite consistent pleas made by the government. This would have made a big difference to the commuters, mostly daily wage earners who are the most affected by the COVID-19 pandemic,” the agency said.

Transportation Assistant Secretary Goddes Libiran said the government and AFPI have been conducting meetings since Friday to discuss the issue.

“(AFPI officials) said they cannot waive the fee because they will be at a loss, and they are zero profit with the P80 cost,” Libiran said.

The AFPI had earlier said the Beep card sold at P80 is already partially subsidized, and that the group does not earn from its sale as the cost directly goes to the manufacturer.

Last Saturday, the DOTr warned AFPI – a consortium of Metro Pacific Investments Corp. and Ayala Corp. – that if the Beep cards are not given for free to commuters, its use at the EDSA Busway would be suspended.

As a result of the suspension, a dual payment system is again honored for EDSA Busway passengers beginning today.

The DOTr said those who have already bought or have existing Beep cards may still use them for payment of fares.

Meanwhile, off-board cash payment will be accommodated for those who have no card yet.

The DOTr said cash payments would be collected by personnel from the EDSA bus consortia at stations while wearing appropriate face shields, masks and gloves to prevent transmission of COVID-19.

A “no Beep card, no ride” policy for passengers of the EDSA Busway was implemented by the DOTr last Thursday as part of measures to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Following the concerns of some cash-strapped commuters affected by the pandemic, however, Transportation Secretary Arthur Tugade called on the AFPI to give the stored value cards for free to commuters, saying they should be spared the burden of having to pay the price of the beep card on top of fares.

The DOTr said public utility vehicle operators are the ones who get to choose what AFCS they will use in their operation, following the directive for them to implement cashless transactions in public transport.

In the case of the EDSA Busway, it said the Mega Manila consortium, which is composed of the bus operators plying the EDSA Busway, chose AFPI’s Beep cards for their AFCS since the card was already being used by the Metro Rail Transit (MRT), Light Rail Transit (LRT) and the Philippine National Railways.

“The EDSA Bus consortia stated that they will look for another AFCS provider who can offer a better solution to the existing problem. Meeting with other AFCS providers is scheduled on Tuesday morning,” the DOTr said.

‘Gov’t should shoulder P80 Beep card fee’

Meanwhile, Vice President Leni Robredo yesterday urged the government to shoulder the P80 fee on the purchase of Beep cards used in the automatic fare collection system in the EDSA Busway.

“Can’t the government assume the P80 cost so that the commuters would only shoulder the load? I think the government can do that,” Robredo said in her weekly program over radio station dzXL.

“For example, the indigents, they should be given the Beep card for free with an initial load of P100. I think it won’t be a burden on the government if it was planned well,” she added.

The Vice President said the DOTr should have expected that because the operator, AFPI, is a private consortium, it is expected to collect fees on Beep cards.

She added that while she is in favor of cashless transactions in public transportation due to the coronavirus pandemic, the new system was implemented without proper information drive, thus catching the riding public by surprise.

Allies of President Duterte at the House of Representatives yesterday also called on the DOTr to show some compassion to train and bus commuters by giving them the Beep fare cards for free.

Quezon City Rep. Precious Hipolito-Castelo and Bagong Henerasyon party-list Rep.Bernadette Herrera said it would matter a lot for the daily commuters using the three mass transit systems and the carousel buses along EDSA to have these cards free of charge.

“It is hereby suggested that the Beep cards be given to commuters for free, and there should be no usage fee charged on top of the prepaid load,” Castelo said, following reports that chaos erupted at LRT stations with the “No Beep card, no ride” policy.

Aside from carousel buses, the Beep card is used on LRT-1 (Monumento to Pasay via Rizal and Taft avenues), LRT-2 (Marikina to Manila via Cubao, Sta. Mesa and Claro M. Recto) and MRT 3 (EDSA, from North Avenue in Quezon City to Pasay City).

Meanwhile, Herrera called on the AFPI to listen to the public and not think twice about giving the Beep cards free to commuters taking the Metro Manila rail systems and EDSA Busway. – Helen Flores, Delon Porcalla