Velasco ally gets booted out as deputy speaker

MANILA, Philippines — An ally of Rep. Lord Allan Velasco (Marinduque) was kicked out Friday from his post as deputy speaker and replaced by a lawmaker who dared the speaker aspirant and his supporters to resign if they cannot support the leadership of Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano (Taguig-Pateros).

Rep. Michael Romero (1-PACMAN party-list) was replaced by Rep. Fredenil Castro (Capiz) upon the motion of Rep. Xavier Jesus Romualdo (Camiguin). No one objected to the motion.

Romero heads the third largest bloc in Congress, the party-list coalition, with 52 members. Rep. Jericho Nograles (PBA party-list) and Rep. Sharon Garin (AAMBIS-OWA party-list) called his removal as deputy speaker as an affront to their group.

Romero’s removal as deputy speaker came after Castro delivered a privilege speech calling on lawmakers to step aside if they cannot unite under Cayetano.

“I have one simple thing to say… resign your leadership positions and let those who are willing to help and cooperate take over. There is no shame in admitting defeat at the hands of the better foe,” Castro said.

Cayetano and his allies have been appealing to move on from the speakership row between him and Velasco, saying that the matter has been settled with the House voting to reject the speaker’s resignation and President Rodrigo Duterte keeping his hands off from the matter.

But allies of Velasco are still counting on Cayetano to step down on October 14, the supposed turnover date of the term-sharing deal between the two congressmen.

“They will pursue the 15-21 agreement and then declare the position vacant and then we’ll see how each and every congressman will decide,” Garin told ANC’s Headstart.

But for Castro, a supporter of Cayetano, the issue has been settled.

“Marunong naman po tayo sigurong lahat na magbilang, at sa lagay na ito kahit araw-arawin ni Speaker Cayetano na magbitiw, araw-araw rin siyang ibabalik ng mas nakararami na mga kasapi ng mababang kapulungan ng Kongreso,” Castro said.

(I think we all know how to count, and at this point, even if Speaker Cayetano resigns every day, he will be voted back by even more members of the lower house of Congress.)