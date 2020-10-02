#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
MTRCB forecasts 40% cut in revenue due to ABS-CBN shutdown, pandemic
Employees and supporters light candles at the gate of the ABS-CBN compound in Quezon City as the network went off air on Tuesday night.
Miguel De Guzman
MTRCB forecasts 40% cut in revenue due to ABS-CBN shutdown, pandemic
Xave Gregorio (Philstar.com) - October 2, 2020 - 5:36pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Movie and Television Review and Classification Board (MTRCB) said Friday that it expects to lose up to 40% of its revenue this year due to the shutdown of media giant ABS-CBN Corp. and the COVID-19 pandemic.

MTRCB chairperson Maria Rachel Arenas told senators during their agency’s budget hearing that the closure of the broadcast network and the pandemic has lessened TV and movie productions, which she said would impact their revenues.

“Mas kaunti po ang nagpa-review, even ‘yung mga movies and ‘yung mga networks, mas kaunti ang pinapa-review nila, so talagang baba po ‘yung income namin this year,” Arenas said.

(Fewer productions are being reviewed, even movies and networks, they have less content to be reviewed, so our income would really decrease this year.)

According to data presented by the MTRCB during the same hearing, ABS-CBN remitted to the agency P22.75 million in 2019, representing roughly 16% of its revenues that year. The network has so far remitted P7.4 million for 2020.

President Rodrigo Duterte has repeatedly attacked ABS-CBN for failing to air his campaign advertisement during the 2016 presidential elections. ABS-CBN explained that this was due to lack of airtime, and that Duterte was not the only candidate affected by this.

Departing from tradition that typically allowed a franchise holder to operate while a new license is being heard in Congress, the National Telecommunications Commission ordered the closure of ABS-CBN’s free TV and radio stations in May.

In July, the House panel on legislative franchises voted to deny ABS-CBN a fresh 25-year franchise, even if government agencies have cleared the network of any wrongdoing.

ABS-CBN MOVIE AND TELEVISION REVIEW CLASSIFICATION BOARD
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Whatever happened to: The GCTA controversy
By Kristine Joy Patag | 1 day ago
A year after the measure meant to shorten prison time for inmates who show good behavior, the Good and Conduct and Time Allowance...
Headlines
fbfb
Philippines enters list of top 20 countries with most COVID-19 infections
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 10 hours ago
The Philippines overtook Pakistan’s caseload of 312,806, according to Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource...
Headlines
fbfb
Velasco camp to declare speakership vacant if Cayetano does not resign on October 14 – lawmaker
By Xave Gregorio | 9 hours ago
The camp of Rep. Lord Allan Velasco (Marinduque) will be declaring the speakership vacant if Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano (Taguig-Pateros)...
Headlines
fbfb
Rapid antibody test, antigen test, RT-PCR test: How are they different?
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 6 hours ago
There are now three different kinds of COVID-19 tests approved for varying degrees of use in the Philippines. But what are...
Headlines
fbfb
Velasco ally gets booted out as deputy speaker
By Xave Gregorio | 1 hour ago
An ally of Rep. Lord Allan Velasco was kicked out from his post as deputy speaker and replaced by a lawmaker who dared the...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
PSA: National ID pre-registration for low-income household heads to begin October 12
2 hours ago
Bautista said these selected pre-registrants are the heads of 5 million low-income households, identified through data provided...
Headlines
fbfb
MTRCB forecasts 40% cut in revenue due to ABS-CBN shutdown, pandemic
By Xave Gregorio | 2 hours ago
The Movie and Television Review and Classification Board expects to lose up to 40% of its revenue this year due to the shutdown...
Headlines
fbfb
PAGASA: 'Full blown' La Niña could develop in October to November
By Christian Deiparine | 3 hours ago
State weather bureau PAGASA on Friday said a weak to moderate La Niña is set to persist in the country until the first...
Headlines
fbfb
Dela Rosa wants Senate probe into Facebook removal of networks for 'affecting freedom of expression'
4 hours ago
Sen. Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa filed a resolution calling for a legislative probe into Facebook’s removal...
Headlines
fbfb
DepEd NCR chief to propose students' visit to schools for interaction
By Christian Deiparine | 5 hours ago
Education officials in Metro Manila are eyeing to propose occasional visits by students to schools for interaction, with the...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with