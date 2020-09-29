#VACCINEWATCHPH
Batanes reports 1st COVID-19 case
This undated photo shows Batanes province.
The STAR/Noel Novicio
Batanes reports 1st COVID-19 case
Gaea Katreena Cabico (Philstar.com) - September 29, 2020 - 11:16am

MANILA, Philippines — The province of Batanes reported Tuesday its first confirmed case of the new coronavirus—a locally stranded individual.

This came nearly eight months since a COVID-19 case was first detected in the country.

The provincial government announced in a Facebook post that one LSI tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday. The patient arrived in the northernmost province on September 22 via a Philippine Air Force aircraft.

“The patient is currently with no symptoms, however for precautionary measure, the patient is under strict isolation at the Batanes Resort, while close contacts of the patient and other LSIs under quarantine are closely being monitored,” it said.

The provincial government urged the residents to observe minimum public health standards continuously such as wearing of face masks and face shields, maintaining physical distancing and practicing proper hygiene.

Officials earlier said its location helped keep the virus out. 

The country still has the most number of COVID-19 cases in Southeast Asia at over 307,000. Of the figure, 252,665 have recovered, while 5,381 have died.

