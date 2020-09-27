#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Palace hopeful 2021 budget bill will be passed on time
Amid power struggle in the House, Speaker Cayetano (Taguig City-Pateros) and wife Rep. Lani (Taguig City) visit presidential son and Deputy Speaker Pulong Duterte (Davao City) in Davao in this photo shared by Rep. Eric Yap (ACT-CIS party-list) on his Instagram account on September 27,2020
Rep. Yap's Instagram page
Palace hopeful 2021 budget bill will be passed on time
Alexis Romero (Philstar.com) - September 27, 2020 - 4:33pm

MANILA, Philippines (Updated 4:42 p.m.) — Malacañang expressed hope that the passage of next year's budget would not be delayed following the approval of the spending bill at the House committee level.

The House appropriations committee approved last Friday the proposed P4.5-trillion national budget for 2021, which has been described by officials as the biggest economic stimulus during the pandemic.

The approval came as some sectors fear that the budget deliberations may be derailed by the leadership row at the chamber. The proposed budget for next year will be discussed in the plenary next week.
 
"On the part of the executive branch and as stated by the president, we want the budget approved immediately...We do not want a repeat of the delays in the (passage of the) budget especially during a pandemic. The government relies on that budget... for its programs and activities in 2021," Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles said in a live online session on Saturday.

"When the budget is delayed, there will be delays in the implementation (of programs). That should not happen especially during the time of COVID (coronavirus disease)... The faster the budget will be approved, the better," he added.

Nograles noted that the proposed 2021 outlay would fund the government's pandemic response and vital programs in health care, education, transportation, and infrastructure.

House leaders have given assurances that the issue over the chamber's leadership would not delay the passage of the budget.

Under a term-sharing deal brokered by President Rodrigo Duterte, House Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano (Taguig) would be the House Speaker until October 2020 while Rep. Lord Allan Velasco (Marinduque) would succeed him and assume the post until June 2022.

Deputy Speaker Luis Raymund Villafuerte (Camarines Sur), however, claimed in a recent television interview that the majority of lawmakers want Cayetano to remain as the leader of the chamber.

Presidential spokesman Harry Roque has said Duterte would not interfere in the House leadership squabble but insisted that the approval of the 2021 budget is "non-negotiable." 

In a tweet, The STAR reported that 202 members of the House of Representatives have indicated support for Cayetano to stay on as House speaker until June 2022.

The STAR also reported that the lawmakers, dubbed the “Supermajority Coalition”, from political parties allied with President Duterte’s ruling PDP-Laban party—thanked Cayetano for guiding them since July 2019 when the 18th Congress convened. — with a report from The STAR/Delon Porcalla

2021 NATIONAL BUDGET ALAN PETER CAYETANO GENERAL APPROPRATIONS ACT HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Army: Social media a tool for the military but soldiers must follow guidelines
6 hours ago
While it is up to active personnel on how they will use Facebook and other social media accounts, they must comply with the...
Headlines
fbfb
Romualdez: Duterte wants Cayetano to remain speaker
By Edu Punay | 18 hours ago
Majority Leader and Leyte Rep. Martin Romualdez claimed yesterday that President Duterte wants Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano...
Headlines
fbfb
Robredo: Pandemic didn't cancel Manila 'white sand' opening, shouldn't push back polls
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 4 hours ago
Vice President Leni Robredo shot down the proposal to postpone the 2022 national elections because of the coronavirus pa...
Headlines
fbfb
12 provincial bus routes opened
By Romina Cabrera | 18 hours ago
More than six months since the COVID-19 outbreak, provincial buses can finally enter Metro Manila.
Headlines
fbfb
DOH warns vs further easing Metro Manila quarantine
By Mayen Jaymalin | 18 hours ago
Caution against immediately relaxing the quarantine in Metro Manila was raised yesterday by the Department of Health (DOH),...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
SWS: Hunger among Filipino families at highest since 2012
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 42 minutes ago
The survey, conducted from September 17 to 20, showed that 30.7% experienced hunger due to lack of food to eat amid the ongoing...
Headlines
fbfb
Nograles: Safety measures must be in place before select provincial bus routes reopen
By Alexis Romero | 49 minutes ago
Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles said there should be proper coordination among local governments to prevent the spread of...
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte to announce new quarantine classifications next week
By Alexis Romero | 1 hour ago
Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles, also IATF vice chairman, said the government's pandemic task force already has preliminary...
Headlines
fbfb
Philippines adds 19,630 recoveries as COVID-19 caseload hits 304,226
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 2 hours ago
With 2,995 new infections, the country’s coronavirus caseload rose to 304,226.
Headlines
fbfb
Robredo: Restricting access to SALNs sends wrong message on corruption
2 hours ago
“Di ako makapaniwala na galing pa sa head ng opisina na dapat magiimbestiga. Parang binibigyan mo ng license ‘yung...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with