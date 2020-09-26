FB move vs inauthentic online behavior justified

MANILA, Philippines — The coordinated, inauthentic behavior (CIB) among Filipino account users can be considered a cybercrime and justifies their takedown by social network Facebook, a cybercrime law expert said.
In a discussion with “The Chiefs” on One News / TV5 Thursday night, lawyer JJ Disini said the falsity of information being spread or posted by a group engaging in CIB puts them on the wrong side of the Cybercrime Prevention Law.
“Coordinated... is OK. If it’s inauthentic, then you could theoretically be violating the Cybercrime Prevention Act,” Disini said. “In the law, we have these two things, computer-related fraud and computer-related forgery.”
The two basically entail putting up false information with the intention of having people act on that information.
“So if I’m putting up false information, such as that 50 people, or a hundred people, are genuinely agreeing on this particular topic, right? (But) that activity’s untrue. so that’s false information, that’s false computer data,” Disini said. “I’m putting it up there in order to have somebody rely on that information.
“Arguably, I would have violated the Cybercrime Prevention Act, and that would be a cybercrime,” Disini said.
Facebook must be using AI (artificial intelligence) to detect these fake accounts created to engage in CIB, he said. – Romina Cabrera
