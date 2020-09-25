#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Approved COVID-19 vaccine by April 2021? FDA says that's 'possible'
Sinovac Biotech vaccines, one of 11 Chinese companies approved to carry out clinical trials of potential coronavirus vaccines, are displayed at a press conference during a media tour of a new factory built to produce Covid-19 coronavirus vaccines, in Beijing on September 24, 2020.
AFP/Wang Zhao
Approved COVID-19 vaccine by April 2021? FDA says that's 'possible'
(Philstar.com) - September 25, 2020 - 1:10pm

MANILA, Philippines — A vaccine against the coronavirus disease may be approved by April 2021, the best case scenario, the country’s Food and Drug Administration said Friday.

“The best case scenario, if clinical trials are completed by December or January and a company would file with FDA an application then that’s possible by April 2021 that we will have an approved vaccine,” FDA Director-General Eric Domingo said in a forum.

“Best case scenario ‘yun. ‘Yung three to six months (clinical trials) magiging three months and they will complete all of their analysis and submit immediately to FDA,” he added.

(That is the best case scenario. It means the clinical trials which will last three to six months will just be three months and they will complete all of their analysis and submit immediately to FDA.)

Department of Science and Technology Secretary Fortunato dela Peña said the timeframe of three to six months is the projection of experts.

“You can already estimate the very early forecast we have of second quarter of 2021 is still the best forecast that we can give,” Dela Peña said.

17 vaccine developers

Dela Peña said that Philippines is in talks with 17 vaccine developers from different countries as it seeks to source a COVID-19 vaccine that will help end the country’s coronavirus outbreak.

Six foreign pharmaceutical companies already signed confidentiality disclosure agreements (CDA) with the government. A CDA allows clinical data sharing.

Of the six vaccine makers, Russia’s Gamaleya Research Institute and China’s Sinovac expressed intent to hold clinical trials and venture into local manufacturing in the Philippines. China’s Sinopharm signified interest to supply their products to the country.

Meanwhile, China’s ZFSW, Taiwan’s Adimmune and Australia’s University of Queensland are discussing with Philippine authorities for possible clinical trials.

Candidate vaccines that will be included in the World Health Organization’s solidarity trials will be tested in eight trial zones across the country and will involve 13 health facilities.

According to IATF’s Resolution 68, the WHO solidarity vaccine trial will be prioritized in the assignment of trial zones. It also said that vaccine recipients under the solidarity trial will be recruited from barangays with highest COVID-19 cases.

The Philippines has 296,775 confirmed COVID-19 infections, with 5,127 deaths as of Thursday. — Gaea Katreena Cabico

NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
US bill seeks to cut security aid to Philippines due to Duterte's anti-terror law
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 1 day ago
Rep. Susan Wild (Pennsylvania) formally introduced Thursday (Manila time) HR 8131 or the Philippine Human Rights Act, which...
Headlines
fbfb
Gabby Lopez resigns from ABS-CBN
By Richmond Mercurio | 14 hours ago
ABS-CBN Corp. chairman emeritus and director Eugenio “Gabby” Lopez III has resigned from his post in the company...
Headlines
fbfb
Philippines may lose if it brings up arbitral ruling before UN assembly — Palace
By Alexis Romero | 20 hours ago
The Philippines may lose if it brings the issue of the arbitral ruling on the South China Sea row before the United Nations...
Headlines
fbfb
New UP chancellors named
By Janvic Mateo | 14 hours ago
The University of the Philippines Board of Regents has reappointed the chancellor of its Manila campus and selected new top...
Headlines
fbfb
DOH: COVID-19 critical care cases spiking
By Christina Mendez | 14 hours ago
Health officials are closely monitoring a two-percent increase in the rate of critical cases of the coronavirus disease 2019...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
China conducts search operations but finds no trace of missing cargo vessel crew
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 4 hours ago
Majority of the cargo vessel's crew are still missing, 36 of whom are Filipino. It has been over three weeks since the ship...
Headlines
fbfb
Gov't requires facility isolation for mild, asymptomatic COVID-19 patients
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 5 hours ago
The government’s inter-agency task force (IATF) approved this directiv on COVID-19, presidential spokesperson Harry...
Headlines
fbfb
Iloilo City under MECQ from September 25 to October 9
By Christina Mendez | 14 hours ago
The Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases last night placed Iloilo City under Modified...
Headlines
fbfb
Pagcor online gaming revenues cut in half
By Mary Grace Padin | 14 hours ago
State-run Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp. (Pagcor) bared yesterday that its online gaming revenues dropped by almost...
Headlines
fbfb
US bill seeks to stop security aid to Philippines
By Pia Lee-Brago | 14 hours ago
A group of US lawmakers is pushing for a halt to US security assistance to the Philippines over alleged massive human rights...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with